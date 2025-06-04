Augustine Otuko, a dedicated political figure and a former NRM youth chairman for Katakwi District, has officially picked nomination forms to contest in the upcoming NRM party primaries for the Ngariam County parliamentary seat.

Otuko’s decision to run stems from his deep-rooted commitment to the people of Ngariam and his vision for a prosperous and united community.Having previously served as the Private Secretary to H.E the President of Uganda, in charge of Political Affairs, Otuko brings a wealth of experience and a track record of advocating for good governance, democracy and patriotism.

His tenure in various leadership roles has equipped him with the skills necessary to address the challenges facing Ngariam County.With over 11 years of dedicated service at the NRM National Secretariat as a Research Officer in the Directorate of Mobilization, Otuko has distinguished himself as a true and tested cadre of the party.

His extensive experience in grassroots mobilization, policy analysis, and political education has made him a key pillar in advancing the NRM’s agenda across the country. Otuko’s role saw him engage with communities at every level, designing strategies that strengthened the party’s presence while nurturing a spirit of unity and patriotism.

His long-standing commitment to the party’s core values of service, sacrifice, and nation-building is evident in both his professional and political journey.Beyond his work at the Secretariat, Otuko’s love for his people has been powerfully demonstrated through his direct support to farmers in Ngariam County.

Under his personal initiative, he distributed essential farm inputs such as hoes, maize seeds, piglets, and cassava cuttings to hundreds of households sparking a quiet agricultural revolution in sub-counties like Akoboi, Palam, and Ngariam.

So successful was this intervention that a popular cassava variety, Narocass 1, became locally known as otuko, with residents proudly telling visitors to “first taste this otuko.” This legacy of empowerment reflects Otuko’s unwavering belief in the “Prosperity for All” philosophy, proving his commitment to practical, people-centered leadership that delivers tangible results.

Otuko’s campaign is centered around promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive development. He has been vocal about the need for responsible leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people over personal interests. Recently, in his interactions with youth, women, and boda boda riders in Aleles Parish, Otuko emphasized the importance of economic empowerment and self-reliance.

He urged the community to focus on income-generating activities and food security as foundational steps towards sustainable development.Another significant aspect of Otuko’ campaign is his call for greater accountability in the management of public funds.

He has questioned the transparency of fundraising initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting women’s savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs), and has urged for full disclosure of the amounts collected and their utilization.Furthermore, Otuko has been proactive in addressing community concerns, such as the ongoing mineral surveys in Katakwi District.

He has engaged with national leaders, including Vice President Jessica Alupo, to ensure that the local population is informed and involved in discussions about the implications of these surveys.As the NRM primaries approach, Otuko remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the people of Ngariam County.

His leadership is characterized by a genuine desire to uplift his community and a determination to bring about positive change. With his experience, vision, and dedication, Otuko stands ready to lead Ngariam County towards a brighter future.