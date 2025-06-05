Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Hajjati Sharifah Buzeki has called on road contractors in Kampala to accelerate their work and ensure the safety of all road users. During last evening’s inspection of ongoing road construction projects, including Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Salama Road, and Seventh and Eighth Streets in the Industrial Area, Buzeki emphasized the importance of meeting deadlines and maintaining quality standards.

At Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Buzeki observed steady progress but cautioned contractors to implement safety measures for pedestrians and road users. She noted that contractors had blocked entry points to several businesses and households while laying curbs for the second and third layers of the road. Buzeki recommended constructing walkways to facilitate pedestrian movement along the road. Contractors cited challenges such as human activity interference during construction but assured Buzeki of their commitment to completing the work. Buzeki pledged to provide necessary support and initiate community sensitization to encourage collaboration with contractors for timely completion.

Regarding Salama Road, approximately 8 kilometers of work is underway, with only the first layer laid over 1 kilometer. Drainage work is progressing steadily. Residents requested contractors to spray water along the road to mitigate dust affecting businesses and health.

The ongoing road projects are part of the government’s $288 million Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), which aims to upgrade 40 roads across the city. The project includes the construction of over 100 kilometers of roads, refurbishment of 22 traffic junctions, 123 kilometers of non-motorized transport facilities, parking spaces for commercial vehicles, bus depots, public toilets, markets for women vendors, installation of energy-efficient streetlights, and other city beautifications. The project commenced in 2021 and is expected to address traffic bottlenecks and reduce commuting times upon completion.

Buzeki has since reiterated KCCA’s commitment to transforming Kampala into a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive city. She called for patience and cooperation from residents as the authority continues to implement large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the city’s road network and waste management systems.

Ms Buzeki was accompanied by several top officials during the inspection majority of whom were her staff from the KCCA.