In the vibrant political landscape of Uganda, a new force has emerged, signaling a potential shift in leadership. Yvonne Mpambara, a name that is quickly becoming synonymous with a fresh vision for the nation, has officially joined the 2026 presidential race. More than just a candidate, Mpambara embodies the aspirations of a new generation: principled, fierce, progressive, and deeply connected to the hopes and dreams of all Ugandans.

*From Kigezi to the National Stage: A Journey Rooted in Justice*

At just 33 years old, Yvonne Mpambara is set to make history as Uganda’s youngest woman presidential contender. Her roots trace back to the picturesque Kigezi region in the mountainous southwest of Uganda, where she was born in Kanungu and raised in Kabale district.

Her background as a Social Justice Lawyer has undoubtedly shaped her perspective, positioning her as a vital bridge between Uganda’s enduring spirit and its vast, untapped potential.

Mpambara’s extensive experience spans years within Civil Society, Foreign Affairs, and Pan-African development policy.

This rich background equips her with a unique, global worldview that remains firmly grounded in homegrown solutions tailored for Uganda. Her leadership journey has consistently placed her at the heart of communities, where she has been a tireless advocate for the inclusion of young people and women in all spheres of life. She firmly believes that the future of Uganda is intrinsically linked to its human potential, and that any sustainable transformation must be generational, fostering growth and progress across all age groups.

*A Powerful Mandate: “Not You, Not Now and Not Like That!”*

Yvonne Mpambara’s decision to enter the presidential race was spurred by a deep-seated conviction, as she powerfully articulates: “The more I heard the statement, “Not You, Not Now and Not Like That!” used against particular age groups, classes or categories of Ugandans to keep them out of leadership, the more I realized that my role is not to sit on the sidelines of this country’s liberation. My generation and those to follow must not standby and watch their future stolen by corruption, state violence, inequality and political gimmicks.”

This declaration from the aspiring presidential candidate for the 2026-2031 Republic of Uganda underscores her commitment to challenging the status quo and empowering those who have historically been sidelined.

*Building Power With Ugandans: Decentralization and Dignity*

Central to Mpambara’s vision for Uganda is the concept of building power with Ugandans. She believes this is achieved through a genuine partnership focused on decentralizing decision-making. Her aim is to ensure that every region and district is truly represented in development and leadership, allowing every citizen to feel heard, respected, and dignified enough to live their full potential, whether residing in Uganda or as part of the vibrant diaspora.

Mpambara has made a solemn commitment to protect the people, contrasting this with what she perceives as leadership that has selfishly protected seats of power. Her proposed partnership with Ugandans hinges on critical priorities that are deeply rooted in the dignity of every Ugandan, shared prosperity, and a government that genuinely works for each and every citizen.

*A Transformative Agenda: Accountability, Opportunity, and Global Influence*

Her commitments extend to establishing a leadership founded on accountability, justice, and transparency. Furthermore, she pledges to transform Uganda’s social development and social systems into engines of opportunities, human dignity, and sustainable development for all. This ambitious goal directly addresses Uganda’s long-standing challenges, including the struggle to establish a minimum wage, the complexities of a rising gig economy, and the numerous untapped opportunities across various sectors that are often wasted due to corruption.

Yvonne Mpambara’s presidency envisions a dignified Uganda that transcends merely reacting to global events. Instead, she aims for a nation that actively shapes and influences them. Her proposed foreign policy for the next administration is defined by bold ambition, an Afrocentric identity, and a people-centered purpose, signaling a proactive and influential role for Uganda on the international stage.