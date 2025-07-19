Buyende District, Uganda – Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Uganda’s Minister for the Presidency, has been met with an overwhelming wave of congratulations on social media following her landslide victory in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Budiope West parliamentary seat in Buyende District.

Securing 99,832 votes, or 81% of the total, Babalanda decisively defeated incumbent Hon. Kyoto Ibrahim Mululi (9,995 votes) and other contenders: Mutagaya Denis (12,940 votes), Mukisa Edward (471 votes), Tibatesa William (666 votes), and Mbaziira Fred (448 votes).

Hundreds of supporters, including local leaders and residents, took to X to celebrate her triumph, reflecting her widespread popularity and grassroots support.

@Team_Hon_BMB posted, “We do extend our sincere appreciation to the people of Budiope West, for voting Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Member of Parliament for Budiope West, in the @NRMOnline Primaries. We are so grateful for the landslide victory of 99,832 votes. The struggle continues!”

@AsiimweJago wrote, “Congratulations, Celebrations, Ululations and Jubilations to Hon Maama @millybabalanda for your triumph in #BudiopeWest2026 for the @NRMOnline. Your Journey is just beginning.”

Other voices joined the chorus, with @twahirwa_richad proclaiming, “The people of Budiope West have spoken with a very loud voice! I congratulate our own Mama Hon Babirye Milly Babalanda for winning the most precious NRM ticket.”

@kamukamafredie added, “Hon Mily Babalanda has won the NRM primaries in Budiope West, Kamuli district.

Congratulations Hon @millybabalanda.” @NrmSenior shared the results, stating, “Congs mama @Milly Babalanda Babirye NRM. Congs budiope west. Prossy mwanjuzi kidera. BMB wins😍🇺🇬👍,” while @TwineAkim expressed, “Congratulations to our very own minister, the Hon. @millybabalanda, on your well-deserved and resounding victory. I wish you continued success and triumph in the upcoming general election 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Babalanda’s campaign, centered on transformative development, unity, and addressing local challenges like poverty, education, and infrastructure, has resonated deeply with voters.

Through the Babalanda Foundation, launched on February 28, 2025, at Buganzi Primary School, she has tackled issues such as high school dropout rates by providing scholastic materials, particularly for girls, and donated solar lamps to unelectrified trading centers while pledging boreholes for clean water.

Her leadership, backed by figures like Major Betty Akello Otekat, the Buyende RDC, and her ability to secure national attention, including presidential pledges for road improvements, have bolstered her support base.

The flood of congratulatory messages on social media underscores Babalanda’s strong connection with the people of Budiope West, positioning her as a formidable candidate for the 2026 general elections.