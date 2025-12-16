Public fury has erupted against Uganda Airlines following a series of flight disruptions that left dozens of passengers stranded at Entebbe International Airport over the past week. The national carrier, already under scrutiny for operational inefficiencies, faced backlash after technical faults forced cancellations, delays, and aircraft downgrades, particularly affecting high-demand routes during the festive season.

The chaos peaked on Sunday night when a Dubai-bound A330-800neo flight encountered a technical issue, leading to a switch to a smaller aircraft. This resulted in overbooking chaos, with passengers—including business travelers carrying perishable goods—denied boarding on a first-come, first-served basis. Videos circulating on social media showed congested check-in counters, abandoned staff posts, and piles of unattended luggage, as frustrated travelers vented their anger.

Earlier incidents included a Zanzibar flight cancelled on December 10 and rescheduled, followed by severe delays on the return leg that stretched into the early hours. Journalist Sudhir Byaruhanga captured the sentiment on X: “Uganda Airlines, if you don’t pull up your socks and stop operating like a taxi, people will opt for other airlines and forfeit their patriotism.”

Uganda Airlines spokesperson Shakila Rahim Lamar attributed the disruptions to “unplanned technical problems” requiring safety checks, insisting no overbooking occurred and affected passengers were rebooked or accommodated in hotels per IATA standards. With a fleet of just seven aircraft, the airline admitted ripple effects from issues stranding planes in Lagos and London, exacerbated by peak holiday demand.

Critics, including businessman Andrew Mwenda, lambasted management, claiming the airline is “rapidly falling apart” due to alleged impunity at the top. Media personality Allan Kasujja, however, urged support: “My heart goes out to the crew… We mustn’t allow Uganda Airlines to fail.”

As the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority probes the incidents, questions linger over the carrier’s fleet expansion and reliability. Passengers demand accountability to prevent a repeat of this embarrassing episode tarnishing Uganda’s national pride.