Kampala, Uganda – December 16, 2025 – A senior citizen from Kampala has lodged a formal complaint against Acting Judge Bonny Isaac Teko, accusing him of issuing illegal rulings, political bias, corruption, and using fraudulent academic credentials to enter the judiciary. The petition, dated December 16, 2025, was addressed to President Yoweri Museveni, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, the Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the Attorney General, and the Speaker of Parliament, among others.

Manisul Abdul Rahim, the complainant, expressed deep disappointment in Judge Teko’s conduct, claiming it undermines Uganda’s judicial integrity. In the two-page document, stamped with receipt marks from various offices including the Supreme Court and JSC, Rahim alleges that Teko hastily authors “bogus rulings” to appear industrious, often favoring opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) candidates over those from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Key accusations include Teko entertaining NRM election disputes without prior tribunal hearings, flouting the party’s constitution and national laws. Rahim claims Teko, an alleged NUP member, actively promotes opposition in his home area and discriminates against NRM litigants. “You cannot win a case in his court if you are an NRM Member,” the petition states, adding that Teko is “waiting for cases from elections to throw out many NRM people.”

Further, Rahim accuses Teko of land grabbing, negotiating personal land shares before issuing favorable judgments. A specific bribery claim involves 50 million Ugandan shillings allegedly paid to overturn the election of the Kakumiro District Youth Chairman in favor of a losing candidate. Most gravely, Rahim alleges Teko used a deceased person’s academic papers to join the judiciary, urging the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to probe vetting processes.

Rahim calls for an investigation to “clear the house,” arguing Teko is unqualified for the High Court and should not be confirmed. “For a country like Uganda to strive we need credible people in positions of authority not half baked Judges who bring corruption to our societies,” he wrote.

Copies were sent to the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Prime Minister, the Minister for Presidency, the Minister for Security, and the NRM Secretary General. The document bears handwritten notes like “Received” and stamps dated December 16, 2025, indicating delivery to addressees.

Watchdog Uganda has not yet received responses from Judge Teko, the JSC, or other officials. These remain unverified allegations, but they highlight ongoing concerns about judicial impartiality amid Uganda’s political tensions. The JSC, mandated to handle complaints against judicial officers, could initiate probes under Article 146 of the Constitution.

Rahim’s petition echoes broader calls for judicial reform, emphasizing the need for transparency in appointments and rulings. As Uganda approaches future elections, such complaints could fuel debates on separating politics from the bench. The complainant provided contact details for follow-up, signaling readiness for scrutiny.