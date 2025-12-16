President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government will not allow anyone to destabilize Uganda.

“There’s no place for chaos in Uganda,” he warned.

President Museveni made the remarks on Sunday 14th December, 2025 during a meeting where he welcomed National Unity Platform (NUP) parliamentary candidates who crossed to the ruling party.

The meeting took place at State Lodge Nakasero, Kampala.

Those who crossed to NRM include Ojangole Anthony, MP contestant for Agule County also NUP Chairperson- Pallisa and Godfrey Kateu, MP contestant for Pallisa County also NUP’s Secretary General- Pallisa District.

The President welcomed the candidates to NRM and thanked them for being foresighted and seeing the light.

“You’re welcome to the NRM,” he said.

President Museveni also assured that the 2026 general elections will be free and fair, warning Ugandans especially the youth against being used by selfish people in the opposition to cause mayhem in the country during and after the electoral process.

“Some youth in the opposition have gone ahead to form gangs “egaali” to cause chaos. We shall crush those gangs,” he cautioned.

“People should focus on mobilising their people to vote peacefully other than encouraging them to be involved in violence.”

President Museveni further commended the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa and the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization, Haji Faruk Kirunda for spreading the NRM ideology throughout Uganda.

On his part, Haji Kirunda who led the delegation informed the President that there are still many opposition candidates who want to cross to NRM due to its correct ideology and exceptional leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the converts, Mr. Ojangole disclosed to the National Chairman of the NRM that they have been planning to cause chaos in the country.

“Our leaders were telling us to cause chaos and bloodshed during elections, but after a thorough thought, we said we cannot take part in destructive activities. The NRM has been building this country for the last 40 years,” he said.

Mr. Ojangole also advised those who want to take power from NRM, to do it peacefully and lawfully through free and fair elections.

“I call upon my fellow Ugandans to desist from listening to selfish people who want to destroy our country,” he stated.

The meeting was also attended by Rt. Hon. Tayebwa, Pallisa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Majid Dhikusooka, NRM flag bearer for Gogonya County and Pallisa District NRM Chairperson, Hon. Derrick Orone, NRM flag bearer for Pallida County, Mr. Ibrahim Ibrahim Aisu,among others.