President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on Ugandans to make informed choices during elections, warning that leadership decisions determine whether a country remains stable or descends into instability.

He made the remarks today while addressing a mammoth crowd during a campaign rally at Ssaza Grounds in Kiboga District.

An informed voter is a person who is knowledgeable about candidates, policies, voting requirements and timeframes, as well as the government system as a whole.

President Museveni cautioned voters against trivialising politics, stressing that elections are not like football but a serious national matter. Drawing lessons from history, he recalled the 1962 elections, explaining that poor political choices then led to loss of life and prolonged conflict.

He also requested the people of Kiboga to vote for him and other National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearers in the forthcoming elections to protect the contributions of the party to Uganda.

The President further highlighted four of the seven contributions the NRM has made to Uganda over the last 40 years—peace, development, wealth creation and job creation—saying these pillars have transformed districts such as Kiboga from insecurity to stability and growth.

He described peace as the foundation of all progress, pointing out that Kiboga has enjoyed uninterrupted stability for over four decades. He said generations have grown up without experiencing war, attributing this to the NRM’s rejection of sectarian politics based on religion, tribe, gender or age. He also credited government immunisation programmes and inclusive leadership for the improved social outcomes.

On development, the President outlined investments in economic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, telecommunications and railways. He cited the Hoima–Kiboga road as a key project and pledged further upgrades to roads linking Kiboga to neighbouring districts. He added that the expected start of oil production next year will provide resources to fast-track infrastructure projects that have been delayed due to limited funding.

Turning to wealth creation, President Museveni emphasised household income as the cornerstone of national prosperity. He urged families to focus on increasing income through agriculture and enterprise, reiterating the NRM’s four-acre model for diversified production.

On job creation, the President said employment opportunities come from individual enterprise like commercial agriculture, factories, services and ICT, adding that government skilling centres are also equipping young people with practical skills such as welding, baking and other trades.

The First National Vice Chairperson of the NRM, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, called on leaders and supporters in Kiboga to mobilise peacefully and engage voters respectfully in order to consolidate support for the party during the election period.

The Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked the President for tarmacking the Hoima–Kiboga road, saying it has eased transport and boosted trade. She also appealed for the establishment of a coffee processing factory in Kiboga District to promote value addition and improve farmers’ incomes.

NRM Vice Chairperson for Central region, Hon. Hon. Haruna Kasolo assured residents that the NRM government has delivered on its commitments and will continue to do more as long as they vote President Museveni and NRM flag bearers in the coming elections.

The Kiboga District NRM Chairperson, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, thanked the President for restoring peace and strengthening security through the establishment of police stations in areas that were previously affected by criminal activities.

Hon. Nankabirwa also commended the rehabilitation of the Hoima–Kampala road, noting that it was constructed by the NRM government and is now being upgraded. She further praised wealth creation programmes such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, saying many households in Kiboga have benefited.