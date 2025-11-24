Sometimes, when writing about the NRM Presidential Candidate, one may need ample time and space to produce detailed content. However, because my focus is on social media readers, allow me to be brief.

Let me begin with a statement reported by Wallnet News, quoting Rt. Hon. Annet Anita Among promising President Museveni 80% of the Buyende vote. She reportedly said:

“Buyende is where I am married; this is my home. NRM will get 80%. Leave it for me, I will handle it single-handedly” (Wallnet News, November 20, 2025).

Whether one believes in “Kyagulanyism” (Bobi Wine’s politics) or is a strong critic of President Museveni, that statement alone demands critical thinking and what political scientists call alternative analysis. Why? Because it reflects political confidence backed by a structure that appears deeply rooted.

This confidence was visible during last week’s campaign rallies in Busoga, where the NRM presidential candidate attracted very large crowds. It made me pause and ask:

“With the Busoga crowds, can any Ugandan still doubt President Museveni’s victory?”

For example, in Bugweri District, there was a massive rally at Kyabazinga Grounds where the President invoked memories of Busoga sons who suffered during the turbulent political years—Hajji Balunywa, Shaban Nkuutu, Nkooto, Ntale, and others who were killed or forced into exile such as Waluma, Kasadha, Kibedi, and Mbigiti.

He reminded Ugandans of the progress made under the NRM, stating:

“The NRM in the last 40 years has been able to bring peace to Uganda” (State House Presidential Press Release, Monday, November 17, 2025).

In Buyende District, the crowds were equally large, reinforcing the sense of the NRM’s strong political standing. Addressing the youth, he said:

“NRM is a serious movement. You, the young members, should copy the culture of the NRM, the party of doers and determined people” (PPU Release, Tuesday, November 18, 2025).

On this point, I agree with President Museveni. Remaining in power since 1986 requires both determination and the ability to deliver—not just rhetoric.

Additional evidence of NRM’s mobilization strength emerged in Namayingo District, where Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni told supporters:

“When I see you in such big numbers, I thank God. He has given you the wisdom to hear what the President has for you” (PPU, Wednesday, November 19, 2025).

With this level of turnout across Busoga, the declarations from senior NRM leaders, and the President’s consistent message of continuity, I must ask again: Do Ugandans still have any doubt about President Museveni’s victory in 2026?

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com