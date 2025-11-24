Kampala, Uganda – A scathing petition has surfaced, accusing officials in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MoGLSD) of flouting recruitment rules in appointing Mrs. Diana Evusa Libese as Programme Manager for Youth. Penned by Dr. Ogwang Liboni Okwir, the document—addressed to high-ranking figures including the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Inspector General of Government (IGG)—demands the immediate cancellation or judicial review of the appointment, citing nepotism, unqualified candidacy, and potential corruption. This comes against the backdrop of Uganda’s Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) initiative, which has merged several councils into mainstream ministries to cut costs and streamline operations.

Launched in 2021 and operationalized through bills assented to by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in July 2024, RAPEX aims to save up to Shs1 trillion annually by rationalizing agencies, including the merger of the National Youth Council (NYC) into the MoGLSD. The policy has affected thousands of staff, with provisions to absorb or compensate those from dissolved entities. The disputed position, advertised internally in 2024 under PSC Internal Advert No.4/2024, was explicitly reserved for former NYC staff as part of this transition. However, the petition alleges that Mrs. Libese’s hiring bypassed these safeguards, sparking concerns over governance integrity in a sector vital for youth empowerment amid Uganda’s high youth unemployment rates.

While the petition does not provide evidence of prior public complaints, it echoes broader criticisms of RAPEX implementation, including fears of job losses and inefficient absorptions. Below, we dissect the key issues raised by the complainant and explain their urgency in the context of public accountability.

Issue 1: Violation of Internal Recruitment Guidelines and External Hiring

Dr. Okwir claims the appointment ignored the job advert’s stipulation that only former NYC staff could apply, as it was an internal exercise to mainstream affected employees under RAPEX. Instead, Mrs. Libese—an external candidate not previously affiliated with the council—was selected without a public advert or competitive process. The petition notes that qualified former NYC staff, including those with relevant experience, were sidelined.

Why This Needs Attention: RAPEX was designed to protect jobs for staff from merged agencies, ensuring a fair transition and cost savings for the government. Bypassing this risks undermining the policy’s goals, potentially leading to wrongful terminations or compensations while creating undue opportunities for outsiders. In a country where public sector jobs are scarce, such irregularities could erode trust in government hiring, exacerbate youth disenfranchisement, and invite legal challenges under public service regulations. Without scrutiny, it sets a precedent for arbitrary appointments, wasting the Shs73.6 billion allocated for RAPEX-related staff transitions.

Issue 2: Alleged Nepotism and Conflict of Interest

The complainant highlights that Mrs. Libese is the wife of Mr. Asimwe Alex, the Commissioner of Labour in the same ministry. He alleges that Mr. Asimwe influenced the process, submitting her papers to the Permanent Secretary and securing a waiver from the Public Service Commission (PSC) without proper justification. This, Dr. Okwir argues, exemplifies favoritism toward relatives and friends over merit.

Why This Needs Attention: Nepotism in public appointments contravenes principles of fairness and transparency, fostering corruption in a ministry tasked with social equity. With Uganda’s anti-corruption bodies already grappling with similar scandals, this could perpetuate inequality, especially in youth programs meant to uplift vulnerable groups. Addressing it is crucial to maintain public confidence, as unchecked conflicts of interest have historically led to inefficient service delivery and financial mismanagement in merged entities.

Issue 3: Inadequate Academic and Professional Qualifications

According to the petition, Mrs. Libese holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies from Makerere University, which does not align with the advert’s requirements for an Honours Bachelor’s in Social Sciences, Social Work, Business Administration (Management option), or related fields, plus a relevant Master’s and nine years of experience in program management. Dr. Okwir contrasts this with rejected candidates, including one with a Commerce degree and MBA, and another reportedly endorsed by the President, Agnes Angiro Ogwang.

Why This Needs Attention: The role involves coordinating youth development programs, requiring expertise in social protection and policy implementation. Appointing an underqualified individual could impair program effectiveness, affecting initiatives for Uganda’s youth bulge—over 70% of the population under 30. This not only wastes resources but violates PSC standards, potentially leading to poor governance and legal liabilities if challenged in court.

Issue 4: Claims of Bribery and Financial Misappropriation

Dr. Okwir alleges that the appointment involved monetary exchanges (“Money exchanged hands”) and has already resulted in Shs2 billion being siphoned from youth council funds over six months, with no accountability or investigations by the PSC.

Why This Needs Attention: Such accusations point to deeper systemic corruption, especially in RAPEX transitions where funds for staff absorption are at stake. If unaddressed, it could lead to significant taxpayer losses and hinder youth empowerment programs. Prompt probes are essential to recover funds and deter future embezzlement, aligning with national anti-graft efforts amid reports of over Shs1.3 trillion in annual agency costs before RAPEX.

The petition, stamped as received by various offices on November 11, 2025, urges a judicial review and reversal to prevent further chaos in the sector.

Watchdog Uganda calls upon the Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister for Presidency, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Attorney General, IGG, PSC Chairperson, and Secretary to the Cabinet to investigate these allegations thoroughly and take decisive action. Under the provisions of Ugandan laws, including the Anti-Corruption Act of 2009, the Public Service Act, and the Leadership Code Act, authorities must revoke irregular appointments, prosecute any wrongdoing, and ensure merit-based hiring. Delaying intervention risks entrenching corruption and betraying Uganda’s youth—action must be swift to restore integrity in public service.