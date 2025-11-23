President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto today presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of USD 500 million Devki Mega Steel Plant in Kayoro Village, Osukuru County, Tororo District, marking the start of one of East Africa’s most ambitious industrial investments.

The vertically integrated steel facility, developed by Kenyan industrialist Dr. Narendra Raval (Guru) of the Devki Group, will employ 15,000 Ugandans in Tororo and Mbarara at commencement.

Dr. Raval emphasized that the majority of these jobs will come from the integrated steel operations and related activities supported by investments already made in Tororo, Mbarara, and the upcoming Kabale iron ore refinery.

President Museveni placed the event within Africa’s broader historical struggle, noting that the continent has endured centuries of exploitation and economic injustice.

He said that for over 500 years, Africa has been losing value through the slave trade, colonial systems, and modern economic practices that extract raw materials without adding value.

“Today, with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Devki Mega Steel project in Tororo, alongside H.E President William Ruto of Kenya, we are in the process of liberating Africa,” President Museveni said.

He also emphasized that this liberation involves stopping the long-standing trend of exporting African minerals and jobs.

“At full operationalization, we shall be one step closer to reversing the squandering of Africa’s resources—human, mineral, jobs, and foreign exchange,” he added.

The President thanked H.E Ruto for encouraging Dr. Raval to set up in Uganda, acknowledging Kenya’s recognition that Uganda is a natural source of key raw materials and that regional collaboration is essential for collective prosperity.

He congratulated Dr. Raval for investing heavily in Uganda and urged full production of steel sheets and other intermediate products locally so that Uganda keeps value within its borders.

President Museveni further revealed that Dr. Raval will also start another major iron ore project in Kabale that will create more than 16,000 jobs, expanding industrial opportunities across the country.

He cautioned Ugandans against frustrating investors with compensation disputes and assured that the government would handle necessary payments.

“The man is going to invest USD 500 million here, so please don’t bother him about money for compensation. The government will handle that,” he said.

President Museveni warned that Uganda loses an estimated USD 5 billion each year through imports that could instead be manufactured domestically.

He described Uganda’s current road-based cargo system as “irrational,” welcoming the expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway towards Tororo, which he said would support large industries like Devki and lower transport costs.

“What is happening here shows you that the future is bright, and the rest will come,” he said.

President Ruto said the ceremony was more than the start of a factory; it marked a bold new chapter in Africa’s industrialization and the strengthening of regional value chains.

He paid tribute to President Museveni for his long-standing commitment to industrial development and commended the cooperation that brought the Tororo investment to fruition.

President Ruto emphasized that the steel plant will generate employment for the youth, support regional supply chains, and anchor East Africa’s self-sufficiency.

“We convene here not just to commission a factory, but to usher in a new, audacious chapter in Africa’s industrialization ambitions,” he said.

He also praised President Museveni for championing regional integration within the East African Community (EAC), saying the environment of cooperation across the region is what enables projects like Devki Steel to succeed.

He noted that the Tororo plant will grow to 20,000 employees across East Africa by 2027 and highlighted Africa’s rising steel demand, projected to increase from 39.5 million tonnes in 2024 to 52 million tonnes by 2034. He said Kenya will, in January, launch the next phase of the Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Naivasha and from Rironi to Malaba, eventually extending to Tororo to support large-scale manufacturing.

Dr. Raval, Chairman of Devki Group, thanked President Museveni for guiding the project and insisting that it be built in Tororo to create jobs for the people of the region. He pledged that 90 percent of the factory’s workforce will be Ugandans.

“At this juncture, I would like to promise the Tororo community that whatever employment will be in the factory, 90% of the jobs will be allocated to Tororo and the surrounding communities only.”

He also stressed that industrialization is the only path to prosperity.

“Importing steel is importing poverty,” he said. “We must produce here, create jobs here, and empower the youth.”

He also praised President Ruto for stabilizing Kenya’s economy and curbing inflation, saying such reforms have created a conducive environment for regional investors.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga said the Mega Steel Project is an important milestone for East Africa and evidence of deepening regional industrial integration.

The Energy Minister, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa described the groundbreaking as a landmark and historic event in Uganda’s industrialization journey.

She said the project aligns with the government’s commitment to expanding industrial capacity and emphasized that once completed, the factory must deliver tangible social and economic benefits for communities across the region.

Hon. Nankabirwa also thanked President Ruto for his support toward the project and praised the collaboration that made the investment possible.