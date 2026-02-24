The 3-batter minimum rule is a Major League Baseball regulation introduced for the 2020 season to reduce the number of mid-inning pitching changes and help shorten game times. Punters also can start betting Zambia on various MLB matches as well.

Under this rule, any pitcher, whether a starter or a reliever, must face at least 3 consecutive batters or pitch until the end of a half-inning before being removed from the game.

Before this change, managers frequently used specialist relievers for just 1 batter, especially left-handed pitchers brought in to face a single left-handed hitter.

These pitchers were commonly known as LOOGYs (Left-Handed One-Out Guys). While strategically useful, this practice led to frequent stoppages, longer games, and reduced pace of play. MLB implemented the rule specifically to limit these one-batter appearances and encourage more continuous action.

How does the rule work

A pitcher who enters a game must face at least 3 batters or pitch until the end of the current half-inning.

If the pitcher records the final out of an inning after facing fewer than three batters, they may be removed before the next inning. However, if they return to start the next inning, they must still complete the 3-batter requirement across innings.

Some exceptions

There are limited exceptions to the rule. For example, if a pitcher becomes injured or ill and cannot continue, umpires can allow a pitching change. Also, if the pitcher reaches the end of a half-inning before facing 3 batters, the requirement is considered satisfied.

The rule has significantly changed bullpen strategy because of the following 3 factors:

Managers must now think more carefully about matchups, since a reliever may be forced to face both right- and left-handed hitters.

This has reduced the value of extreme specialists and increased the importance of versatile pitchers who can handle multiple types of hitters.

This has also added new layers of strategy around pinch-hitting and bullpen management.

