In a significant escalation of the Nakivubo Drainage Channel redevelopment saga, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to comply with President Yoweri Museveni’s directive and expedite approvals for businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s project. This comes on the heels of KCCA’s special council meeting earlier today, where officials deliberated on the controversy surrounding unapproved construction activities along the vital urban waterway.

Nabbanja, confirming receipt of a presidential letter endorsing Kiggundu’s plan, emphasized the need for swift action during a recent statement. She drew parallels to urban developments in Japan, China, and Italy, where structures are built over drainage systems, praising Kiggundu’s initiative as a step toward modernizing Kampala. “It is indeed accurate that the President addressed me regarding this issue, and I’m implementing it,” Nabbanja stated, adding that KCCA and NEMA are “obligated to implement and execute” the directive. She challenged KCCA to produce evidence of any formal communications opposing the project, alleging that some within the authority had even assisted in crafting the plans.

The Prime Minister’s intervention follows President Museveni’s earlier endorsement, where he described Kiggundu’s proposal to clean, cover, and redevelop the channel as “imaginative and simple,” directing Nabbanja to approve and support the multibillion-shilling initiative. However, KCCA had recently halted all works, with Deputy Executive Director David Kigenyi ordering Kiggundu to remove debris, restore the channel, and secure statutory approvals from both KCCA and NEMA, citing risks of exacerbated flooding.

Environmental concerns remain at the forefront, with experts like Engineer Apollo Buregyeya warning that covering the channel could transform Kampala into a “cesspool” rather than a “smart city.” Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has decried the project as “illegal and fraudulent,” appealing to Parliament for intervention and confirming no approvals were granted. Parliamentary committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE), have grilled KCCA officials, dismissing claims that presidential directives override legal processes and noting denied site access for inspections.

Public reaction on social platforms reflects deep divisions. On X, Patro Uganda reported Nabbanja’s urging to respect the presidential directive, linking to details of her orders. Users like @gayuganda questioned whether the presidential letter constitutes statutory approval, warning of potential urban pitfalls. Journalist Gabriel Buule shared footage of flooding in Owino market attributed to the works, calling for intervention. Allegations of corruption emerged, with @Vote_BobiWine claiming NUP councilors supported the handover in a flawed process, and @KagombeWilson demanding accountability. Lord Councilor @Katereggakj denied any approvals for developments around the channel.

On Facebook and other platforms, similar debates rage, with posts from NTV Uganda and Pulse Uganda highlighting outrage over procedural bypasses and the sequence of presidential backing preceding formal approvals. Supporters, like @Uncle_Julio_Ug, shared the presidential approval letter, urging focus on infrastructure benefits over misinformation.

While Kiggundu has met with KCCA to discuss project revival, the authority insists on legal compliance. Ham Enterprises highlights the project’s potential to combat pollution and flooding, but critics point to Kiggundu’s past record, including alleged shortcomings in Nakivubo Stadium’s refurbishment.

As Nabbanja’s directive pushes for expedited approvals, stakeholders await KCCA’s response post-meeting. This development could resolve the impasse but raises questions about the balance between executive directives and regulatory safeguards. Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring this story for further updates.