When the chronicles of Uganda’s political history are finally written, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) will undoubtedly stand out as a dominant force that has steered this nation for nearly four decades. Through thick and thin, the party has weathered storms, navigated treacherous waters, and earned a reputation as a beacon of stability and transformation. Yet, beneath the golden façade lies a growing sense of disquiet, a bitter taste of betrayal among some of the party’s longest-serving cadres.

In recent months, the contest for the position of CEC Vice Chairperson (female) has unmasked cracks within the ruling party. Two iconic women, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, have found themselves locked in a fierce battle, rubbing shoulders and exchanging stinging remarks on various platforms. To many of us who have walked this journey of loyalty, this rivalry feels like a storm brewing in a tea cup yet capable of capsizing the entire ship if not managed carefully.

Truth must be told: Rt. Hon. Kadaga is not a stranger to sacrifice. For decades, she has stood like a colossus in the corridors of power, defending the party’s principles even when the going got tough. Her track record speaks volumes a woman who not only blazed the trail for gender equality in leadership but also helped keep the party’s house in order during turbulent times. In her recent heartfelt speech at a meeting with the President in Entebbe, Kadaga reminded us of her long walk with the Movement, a walk paved with loyalty, sweat, and scars.

On the other hand, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, affectionately called the “newcomer,” has undeniably demonstrated unmatched energy, mobilization prowess, and political shrewdness since she crossed the aisle. Like the proverbial new broom that sweeps clean, she has made herself relevant, proving that being new does not necessarily mean being naïve. Indeed, some within the party believe Among represents a new generation of leaders a refreshing wind of change.

The debate has, therefore, polarized opinion: Should the party stick with seniority or embrace dynamism? To the old guard, Kadaga’s continued service would be a symbol of honor and a message that the NRM rewards loyalty. “Give honor to whom honor is due,” says the Good Book in Romans 13:7, and it is only just that a soldier who has fought many battles retires with dignity, not disgrace. Rewarding her would inspire cadres who have carried the party’s torch for years, assuring them that their sacrifices are not in vain.

Conversely, proponents of Among argue that freshness should not be mistaken for betrayal. They believe leadership should not be about age but ability “By their fruits you shall know them” (Matthew 7:16). If Among has shown competence, why not let her lead? They call her a generational leader, a bridge to the future.

Three months ago, in my previous write-up titled “Father! Arbitrate or Else Fire Will Scorch the House,” I warned that unchecked tensions could ignite chaos. I appealed to the father of the nation our President and Party Chairman to rise as the peacemaker and guide these daughters of the Movement to a cordial resolution. Indeed, in his recent address, the President revealed that he had advised both leaders to negotiate and agree on one person. Noble as it sounded, this advice was akin to asking two lions to share one prey it was never going to work. These two women, driven by ambition and surrounded by sycophants, were unlikely to compromise. As the proverb goes, “When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” Unfortunately, that grass is the unity and integrity of our party.

What dismays us most is the apparent silence and indecision from the top. Mr. President, you have in the past ring-fenced positions for the sake of party cohesion, remember how you safeguarded Hajji Kigongo’s post? Why then allow Kadaga, a towering figure in our politics, to be humiliated on the altar of convenience? Leaving her to roast like meat on a skewer is not just cruel; it is demoralizing to long-serving cadres. It sends a chilling message: loyalty counts for nothing. Today it is Kadaga; tomorrow it could be Among or anyone else. History, they say, is a ruthless teacher it repeats itself when lessons go unlearned.

Your Excellency, in your own response to the two ladies after their speeches, you proudly recounted how you liberated Busoga from the jaws of terror an achievement we all acknowledge. Yet, you have repeatedly reminded us that liberation was never a one-man show. It was a collective sacrifice involving men and women from every region, including Busoga the very soil that birthed Kadaga. To humiliate her now is to pour salt on a wound in the hearts of her people. It creates a perception real or imagined that the Movement has become a graveyard for its founders.

Kadaga’s contribution cannot be swept under the carpet like crumbs after a feast. She has been a pillar in building the very house we now dine in. “Do not remove the ancient landmark which your fathers have set” (Proverbs 22:28). While no one claims she is perfect, who among us is? her legacy deserves respect. The party should not discard seasoned warriors for the thrill of fresh recruits. After all, even you, Mr. President, have been trusted for this long despite occasional murmurs. Why? Because the majority still believe in your wisdom and experience. Shouldn’t the same courtesy be extended to others who have labored with you?

Let no one misinterpret this as hostility toward Among. Far from it! I hold her in high regard. But the principle is simple: You do not burn the bridge that carried you across the river. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend.” In this case, the best way to keep the party united is to honor its veterans while mentoring its rising stars.

In conclusion, Your Excellency, you still hold the ace. If you could burn the midnight oil making calls to secure votes for the late Jacob Oulanyah as you openly admitted at Kololo in 2021, surely, you can summon the same energy to defuse this ticking time bomb. Do not let the house you built become a house divided. For, as Scripture warns, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation” (Matthew 12:25). Act now, and let history remember you not only as a liberator but as a healer and unifier of the Movement.

Long Live H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Long Live NRM

For God and MY Country

The author is an NRM Mobilizer

Phillip R. Ongadia