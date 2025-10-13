After months of bickering among key stakeholders, Jinja City has finally sworn in four out of five members of the Southern Division Area Land Committee.

The ceremony, performed by Town Clerk Moses Otimong, was witnessed by City Mayor His Worship Rio Alton Peter Kasolo ‘Okocha’, Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo, Division Mayor Nasser Ashraf and other senior city officials.

The newly sworn-in members include Counsel Isaac Ronald Mudhoola as interim chairperson, Moses Wanda, Issa Muhweezi Kukunda commonly known as ‘Ambitious’, and Zurah Farida Mutesi, the lone female member.

Morisho Shafik, the fifth member, was excluded due to a pending court matter in which he drag the city management to the court for allegedly failing to swear him.

According to Section 64 of the Land Act, the Area Land Committee plays a critical role in determining land rights and recommending individuals for land acquisition. The committee will serve as an advisory body to the District/City Land Boards.

Revenue Loss:

Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo revealed that Jinja City lost approximately Shs5 billion annually over the past three years due to the absence of a functional Land Board and Area Land Committee. This significant loss stemmed from uncollected revenue that could have been utilized to enhance service delivery.

Mbayo tasked the newly sworn-in members to prioritize titling all public land and facilities, such as schools and health centers, to prevent land grabbing.

He cited the example of Mpumudde Estate Primary School, where land mafias grabbed and titled over 50% of the school land.

Mbayo also revealed sinister plans by some greedy elements to grab the land housing Kateyamba Destitute Home, a shelter home for vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and children who lack family support.

“…I am aware Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)gave some money to compensate for part of the land its line is supposed to pass through but some thugs have since pocketed the money…”, Speaker Mbayo spited fire and implored the town Clerk to pick interest in the matter.

A City Under Scrutiny:

Jinja City has always hit the airwaves of radio and TV stations as well as newspapers, including social media platforms, not for good reasons but scandals of fraudulent dealings and extortion and influence peddling.

This puts a very high bar for the new members, who will be under the microscopic eyes of the public. The city’s reputation precedes them, and it is expected that they will restore the public’s trust in the land management system.

Mbayo urged the committee members to swing into action, ensuring that public land is protected and utilized for the benefit of the community. He also implored the Town Clerk to take interest in the matter of land grabbing at the Kateyamba Destitute Home.

Induction Session:

The newly sworn-in members will undergo an express induction course to familiarize themselves with their roles, responsibilities, and expectations. The induction session will cover topics such as land laws and regulations, conflict resolution, communication, and stakeholder engagement.

Town Clerk Moses Otimong emphasized the importance of the induction session, saying it will equip the committee members with the necessary skills and knowledge to manage land.

The induction will also help in enhancing the capacity of the members in understanding and skills in areas such as land laws and regulations, conflict resolutions, communication and stakeholder engagement.

According to the Town Clerk, the induction session is crucial in ensuring the members are equipped to effectively manage land disputes, make informed decisions and serve the community diligently with prudence.

He said the goal is really to ensure that committee members are well-prepared to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively, make informed decisions, and serve the community diligently.

The swearing-in of the Area Land Committee members is a significant step towards efficient land management in Jinja City. With the challenges facing the city, it is imperative that the committee members are equipped to carry out their duties effectively and restore public trust.

Jinja City Drama Queen Steps In:

As expected, Councilor Agnes Kadama, the FDC-sponsored opposition firecracker stormed in late at the Town Hall corridor shouting at the top of her lungs, “this is illegal, you cannot swear in four members without the fifth, where is the Town Clerk and group…”, she asked in rhetoric as if she does not know the Town Clerk’s office.

Unfortunately, or otherwise, the room was already empty and the ceremony had concluded but Agnes Kadama’s dramatic entrance still managed to raise eyebrows. It seems like some people like councilor Kadama just cannot resist a show.

Summarily as the curtain falls on another chapter in Jinja city’s land saga, the public wait to see how the new members of the Area Land Committee perform under the spotlight.