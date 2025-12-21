The arrest of Rev. Father Deus Ssekabbira on December 3, 2025 has sparked broader reckoning for the Church as our apostolic fathers hold their purple cinctures in knot in an attempt to reshape public perceptions.

Rev. Father Deusdedit Sekkabira, the Deputy Parish Priest of Bumanji Parish was ‘picked’ up by armed individuals at Katwe Trading Center in Kimanya, Kabonero Division, Masaka City on December 3, 2025, in what appeared to be a coordinated operation.

In their press statement on December 14, 2025 and signed by Colonel Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence confirmed that Father Ssekabira was in their custody on allegations of engaging in violent subversive activities.

Yet these assurances, shifting explanations and spins so afar appear not working.

Thus, Bishop Severus Jjumba of Masaka; in his December 14th 2025 Pastoral letter called on all Christians to pray the rosary for the ‘missing‘ Priest , calling on Diocesan lawyers to try and secure the Priest’s release.

Whether Church is able to have its way or not, this is a matter of another day…one thing is use — these allegations against the Priest are dire.

Subversive activities against the State if not quickly nipped, can attract severe penalties like life in jail on conviction.

And with the backdrop of several sexual and land scandals that have already rocked the Church over the years, the Church’s credit ratings are likely to go down following this case — Not to mention the institutional erosion that will comes with it.

How best can Church avert this?

Can they wait patiently and painfully with the law to take its course or their can swallow their pride and beg the powers above to help interrupt the entire process and beg for extra judicial release Father Ssekabira.

And with the Catholic Church whose clergy has pulled a reputation of being defiant and opposed to the ruling party, church must now reckon on what it has to put on the table as a leverage for this serious offense.

And what are the discerning processes for ordination candidates? Isn’t it about time Church considers going traditional in her discernment of candidates? And choosing candidates for Priesthood who are more grounded in Christian spirituality and sound Christian morals?

And how about the church conducting regular in-service training among the clergy specifically focusing on the classics of personal devotional practice and stewardship. Priest candidates who come forward for ordination must also exercise faithful stewardship of the Diocese and her properties if assets like Church land can be protected.

Finally, there is a tendency of Bishops only ordaining relatives and candidates who are readily approachable, sensitive to the perceptions of their Bishops and can render reciprocal loyalty. Isn’t it about time Church set eyes on candidates with a personal testimony, drawn directly from the ancient practice and discipline which produced great Anglo Catholic thinkers of the past like Ian Ramsey, William Temple, John Elbridge, James Pike and John Robinson.

As our apostolic fathers hold their purple cinctures in knot, so much speculation is rife following the arrest of Father Ssekabira — and already there are recriminations.

Whether these will translate into tangible course change in the Church, this remains to be an open question.

For now, however, this is looking very much like a fitting representation of a man who, albeit momentarily, is about to be stripped of his bluster and bravado, to face the consequences of his actions – actions that have left a stain on the fabric of the Church.

AUTHOR

revekasirye@yahoo.com

Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye

CHAPLAIN, KAMPALA CAPITAL CITY AUTHORITY