A Leader Among the People

As the sun dipped below the horizon on July 14, 2025, President Yoweri Museveni entered Kampala, marking the grand finale of his nationwide Parish Development Model (PDM) tour. It was 10:38 PM EAT, and the air buzzed with anticipation. This wasn’t just another official visit; it was the culmination of a deeply personal journey across Uganda’s diverse landscapes. For months, the President has traversed the country, immersing himself in the lives of ordinary Ugandans—listening to their stories, sharing their meals, and witnessing their triumphs and struggles.

The PDM tour, designed to bolster government service delivery, has been more than a policy exercise; it’s been a heartfelt dialogue between a leader and his people.

From the rolling hills of Kigezi to the vast plains of Karamoja, Museveni has walked dusty village paths, sat in humble homes, and stood under the shade of mango trees to hear Uganda’s heartbeat. At every stop, he met district leaders, attended vibrant rallies, and visited the farms and businesses that sustain the nation. One such moment came just hours earlier, as documented in a tweet from the President himself.

Accompanied by his wife, Maama Janet, he visited Mrs. Fausta Nalweyiso in Kibumbiro, Busega. Under a steady rain, the couple stood with colorful umbrellas, chatting with Mrs. Nalweyiso beside her modest piggery. The image—raindrops glistening on their attire, Mrs. Nalweyiso in a bright yellow dress—captures a leader undeterred by weather, focused on the woman whose dedication to her PDM-supported piggery project impressed him deeply.

Listening with Heart

Museveni’s tour was a masterclass in listening. At each rally, wananchi—ordinary citizens—poured out their hopes and frustrations. They handed him petitions, not just as formal documents but as heartfelt pleas for better roads, more reliable electricity, or access to clean water. These petitions, he has said, will shape his upcoming campaign manifesto—a blueprint forged in the fields and homes of Uganda’s heartland. His approach has been tactile, sensory even. He has “touched, smelt, tasted, heard, and spoken” to the people, as he puts it, grounding his leadership in their lived realities. In Busega, he contributed UGX 10 million to uplift Mrs. Nalweyiso’s enterprise and distributed UGX 1 million each to ten other PDM beneficiaries, a tangible sign of his commitment.

Stories of Inspiration

What makes this tour remarkable is its human element. Museveni didn’t just inspect projects; he inspired. He shared stories of Ugandans who, inspired by his prosperity messages, have transformed their lives. In a small village in Lango, a farmer showed him a video on a battered smartphone—a clip of the President urging citizens to embrace agriculture for wealth creation. That farmer, now a successful poultry keeper, credited Museveni’s words for sparking his journey out of poverty. In Bugisu, a coffee farmer spoke of doubling his yield after adopting government techniques, his children now in school because of the extra income. And in Busega, Mrs. Nalweyiso’s story—turning two pigs into a herd of ten with PDM support—echoes this theme of resilience.

Prosperity Beyond the City

The PDM, at its core, is about liberating households from poverty, and Museveni’s tour has shown that this liberation doesn’t require an urban address. From banana plantations in Mbarara to goat farms in Teso, Ugandans are proving that wealth can be cultivated where they stand. A young woman in Gulu, her hands stained with soil, proudly showed the President her vegetable garden, now supplying local markets. A father in Busoga pointed to his thriving fishpond, a venture that has lifted his family from subsistence to stability. Mrs. Nalweyiso’s piggery, bolstered by Museveni’s visit and funding, stands as a beacon of this grassroots prosperity.

Facing Challenges Head-On

Yet, the tour wasn’t all about successes. Museveni didn’t shy away from challenges. In some regions, he heard complaints about delayed funds or mismanagement, and he took note. In others, he saw crumbling infrastructure and promised action. His willingness to confront these issues, to sit with leaders and wananchi alike, shows a leader unafraid to face the messiness of progress.

A Shared Vision for the Future

As Museveni addressed the Kampala crowd, his voice carried the weight of countless stories. “You don’t need to live in Kampala to prosper,” he declared, referencing his rain-soaked visit to Busega. “Your wealth is in your hands, your land, your determination.” The crowd roared, not just for the words but for the man who has shown, through this tour, that he sees them, hears them, and believes in them. This PDM tour has been a love letter to Uganda’s people, with moments like the visit to Mrs. Nalweyiso reminding us that leadership is about showing up, listening, and inspiring.