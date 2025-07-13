Kampala, Uganda – July 13, 2025, – Renowned Ugandan professor, cartoonist, and human rights defender Dr. Jimmy Spire Ssentongo is wrestling with depression following the controversial death of his brother, Dr. John Spire Kiggundu, earlier this year. Kiggundu, a respected medical professional, died under mysterious circumstances in June 2025, with police investigations ongoing amid speculation of foul play, as reported by the Daily Monitor. Today,

Spire Ssentongo shared an emotional X post featuring a photograph taken by Musa Mulimira, showing him surrounded by Ugandan flags during his role as chief guest at the National Unity Platform (NUP) School of Leadership graduation in Makerere Kavule. In the post, he confessed to mental absentism, struggling to hold back tears and nearly being hit by cars, reflecting grief-induced cognitive impairment (Journal of Traumatic Stress, 2023).

The image, captured on this very day, captures Ssentongo’s inner turmoil as he honored the NUP graduates, days after a military raid on the school. His family has been plunged into mourning, with supporters urging him to support Kiggundu’s widow and children amid the unresolved questions surrounding the death.

Politically, Ssentongo remains a formidable activist, known for his anti-corruption campaigns and cartoons that have earned him death threats, including the #UgandaParliamentExhibition. His recent NUP address, praising resilience despite arrests, underscores his commitment, though personal loss now tests his strength. Advocates, citing APA (2024) bereavement studies, encourage self-care and professional support, hoping he’ll return to activism when ready. As Uganda awaits clarity on Kiggundu’s death, Ssentongo’s dual battle with grief and political fervor continues to resonate.