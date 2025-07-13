Luuka District NRM Primaries have Ignited Voter Frenzy with the youthful vibrancy of Annet Nabirye giving a real challenge to Esther Mbayo’s Grip on the Busoga district.

The 2025 NRM primaries in Luuka District have sparked intense excitement among voters, driven by a combination of political rivalries, personal narratives, and tangible community developments. The race for the Luuka District Woman MP seat, in particular, has become a focal point, pitting incumbent Esther Mbulakubuza Mbayo against the rising star Annet Nabirye, among others.

Several factors contribute to this electrifying atmosphere, including Mbayo’s perceived power excesses, the tragic death of Faruk Kirunda’s wife, Nabirye’s ambitious projects, and her vibrant appeal to the youth. Esther Mbayo, a two-term MP and former Minister for the Presidency, has faced growing criticism for alleged detachment from grassroots voters and unfulfilled promises from her 2021 campaign. Her political influence, once bolstered by her cabinet position, has waned since losing her ministerial role.

Recent NRM internal elections have exposed her vulnerabilities, with Mbayo suffering multiple defeats, including a significant loss to Nabirye in the Irongo Parish polls and the Luuka NRM Women League Chairperson race, where Nabirye secured 48 votes against Mbayo’s backed candidate’s 10. Voters, frustrated by what they perceive as Mbayo’s elitism and failure to deliver, are energized by the prospect of change, fueling support for challengers.

The tragic death of Gladys Aliyinza, wife of Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Faruk Kirunda, in a 2024 car accident has added emotional weight to the race. Aliyinza, an NRM-leaning independent candidate in 2021, had gained traction for the Woman MP seat before her untimely passing. Her sister, Annet Nabirye, has taken up her mantle, galvanizing voters with a narrative of continuing Aliyinza’s vision for Luuka’s women and farmers.

Nabirye’s emotional connection to her sister’s legacy, coupled with her endorsement by community leaders at Aliyinza’s burial, has resonated deeply, making her a symbol of resilience and hope. The absence of Mbayo at the funeral, perceived as a lack of empathy, further alienated voters, amplifying Nabirye’s appeal.

Nabirye’s grassroots initiatives have also ignited excitement. Since December 2024, she has spearheaded projects like rehabilitating community roads, installing solar-powered lights in trading centers, and providing WiFi to schools such as Kiyunga S.S. and Busiiro S.S. Her contributions, including 40,000 kilograms of maize seeds to 310 villages and sports uniforms for youth, demonstrate a hands-on approach that contrasts with Mbayo’s perceived detachment. These efforts, often linked to Kirunda’s influence, have bolstered Nabirye’s image as a leader who delivers tangible results.

Nabirye’s youth and vibrancy further energize voters, particularly younger demographics. Her grassroots presence, humility, and active engagement in village meetings have earned her nicknames like “Luuka’s rising star.” An opinion poll from June 2025 showed her leading with strong support across sub-counties, reflecting her appeal to women, youth, and farmers.

With the NRM primaries on July 17, 2025, approaching, the prospect of a fresh, dynamic leader has Luuka voters buzzing with anticipation for a transformative election.