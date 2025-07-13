President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Sunday, July 13, 2025, concluded his Presidential Zonal Tour on Wealth Creation in Wakiso District with an address to thousands of Ugandans at Namboole Stadium.

The public rally centered on empowering Ugandans to transition from subsistence living to income-generating activities, especially through commercial agriculture.

In his address, President Museveni called on Ugandans to take advantage of the prevailing peace in the country and use government programs such as the PDM to eradicate poverty at the household level.

“Previously, we emphasized peace. Now, Uganda is largely peaceful except for a few pockets of crime, which the police are empowered to detect and prevent,” President Museveni said.

He emphasized that development in infrastructure, such as roads, electricity, schools, and health centers, is necessary but not sufficient unless it is complemented by household wealth.

“Many leaders talk about development. But since the 1960s, we have been clear: If you have roads but no income, how will that help you? That’s why we added a third word—wealth in the homesteads,” he stated.

President Museveni stressed that household wealth must be a deliberate pursuit. He pointed out the paradox of urban infrastructure amidst poverty-stricken communities, highlighting that ghettos in towns may have tarmacked roads and hotels but still lack jobs and sustainable income sources.

To drive his point home, the President showcased video clips of ordinary Ugandans who have successfully used the PDM funds and his guidance on wealth creation to transform their lives.

Among them was Joseph Ijara from Serere District, who, despite living in an area without a tarmac road, utilized his 2.5-acre land to start poultry and dairy farming. His enterprise now generates profits of up to UGX 800 million annually.

Another standout case was Rashida Namubiru from Kasaka, Butambala District, who used the UGX 1 million she received from the PDM to start goat rearing. Her small venture has since blossomed, showcasing the potential of even the smallest capital injection.

“These are examples of commercial agriculture leading to wealth,” H.E Museveni said, reiterating that every household must choose a form of wealth—whether it is farming, artisanship, services, or industry.

He cited youth who are gaining skills and producing items like furniture, shoes, and metal doors from the Presidential Industrial Hubs scattered across the country.

Another notable example came from Mr. Ayesiga Kenneth of Kanungu District, who used PDM funds to start a restaurant named the Parish Model Restaurant. Ayesiga has since expanded his enterprise to include piggery and is thriving.

“Everybody must get a form of wealth they target. These programs, such as PDM, Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood Program, and the Women Entrepreneurship Fund, are aimed at helping you achieve that,” President Museveni said.

He warned that those found embezzling funds intended for the people will be dealt with.

Touching on employment, the President reiterated that wealth creation, particularly through commercial agriculture, is a key driver of job creation.

He pointed to the Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama , who employs 26 Ugandans on his four-acre model farm, which features bananas, coffee, pineapples, poultry, piggery and dairy cattle.

“All those workers are there because of Byamukama’s wealth. That’s what we want every Ugandan to achieve,” President Museveni said.

He also urged the youth to understand the sequence and connection between peace, development, wealth and jobs.

“Pay attention to the money we’re sending you through the PDM,” he added.

Addressing concerns raised by some citizens that PDM funds are being mismanaged or stolen, President Museveni did not mince his words, by challenging the public to scrutinize the leaders they elect and blaming opposition MPs for not following up on government programs.

“You’re the ones saying the money is being stolen. But you committed suicide by electing opposition MPs who don’t follow up on your issues. Please elect NRM leaders so that we can help you and ensure the money reaches you properly,” He urged.

The President acknowledged that not every household has received PDM support yet, but clarified that this was by design. Each parish was allocated UGX 100 million annually to support 100 households per year. Over five years, that will be a total of 500 million shillings for 500 households.

“That needs to be understood by all SACCO members. We are going to add more money to the new budget, especially for towns where the population is higher,” President Museveni explained.

The President also touched on local concerns such as the Bukasa land dispute and inadequate hospitals and school infrastructure. He promised that these issues would be addressed and emphasized that collective effort is essential in driving the country out of poverty.

“You have seen that when we work together, many things are accomplished,” he said.

The event saw several government and NRM officials in attendance, including the Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, who hailed the PDM’s success in lifting people out of poverty.

“We are only waiting for 2026 to turn up in big numbers and vote for President Museveni and other NRM representatives,” Hon. Kabanda declared.

Mr. Mamerito Mugerwa, the NRM chairperson for Kira Municipality, extended gratitude to the President for his role in resolving the long-standing Kasokoso land dispute. He assured President Museveni of continued support in the upcoming elections.

Also present were Government Chief Whip Hon. Hamson Denis Obua, NRM Mobilization Director Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, and PDM National Coordinator Hon. Dennis Galabuzi.

President Museveni’s PDM campaign now heads into its final phase with a working tour of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), starting Monday, July 14. The Kampala leg is expected to be action-packed, focusing on deepening the implementation of the PDM and ensuring that urban households also benefit from wealth creation strategies.