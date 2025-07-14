KAMPALA, Uganda – Renowned Ugandan jurist and former Supreme Court Judge, George Wilson Kanyeihamba, passed away early this morning, July 14, 2025, at the age of 85.

The news has sent shockwaves through the nation, with tributes pouring in from legal circles, politicians, and citizens who remember him as a towering figure in Uganda’s judicial and constitutional history.

Born on August 11, 1939, in Kinaba, Kigezi Region, Kanyeihamba’s illustrious career included serving as a cabinet minister, member of parliament, and chair of the Legal Committee of the Constituent Assembly that drafted Uganda’s 1995 Constitution. Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1997, he retired in 2009, leaving an indelible mark. His most notable judicial act was in 2006, when he joined two other justices in ruling that President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election was marred by fraud, a decision that underscored his commitment to justice despite political repercussions.

Kanyeihamba’s death comes at a critical juncture, with succession politics dominating Uganda’s discourse amid Museveni’s 39-year rule and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s emerging influence.

A 2023 Crisis Group report noted social media’s role in disrupting such transitions in East Africa, a context Kanyeihamba’s legal legacy could have shaped further. His demise aligns with a wave of notable African leader deaths in 2025, including Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, signaling potential shifts in regional politics.

As a scholar and author, his works like *Constitutional Law and Government in Uganda* remain vital. Kanyeihamba’s death marks the end of an era, leaving a void in Uganda’s pursuit of justice and constitutional integrity.