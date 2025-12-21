As Uganda enters 2026, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s tour of Mukono District on January 2 offers a pivotal moment of renewed engagement with this crucial region. With a population of 932,672 per the 2024 UBOS census, Mukono remains one of Uganda’s most populous and economically dynamic districts. Its proximity to Kampala drives rapid urbanization, thriving agriculture in coffee, bananas, maize, and fishing on Lake Victoria, alongside industrial growth in Namanve Industrial Park, significantly bolstering national GDP.

The NRM government has invested heavily here: rehabilitating the Kampala-Mukono railway, upgrading roads for Greater Kampala integration, establishing the Mengo Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub for youth, and advancing urban infrastructure in Mukono Municipality. President Museveni’s wealth creation initiatives—Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM)—have channeled billions into the district. Structured across 18 sub-counties/divisions and 97 parishes/wards, Mukono has 97 PDM SACCOs, with rural areas receiving about Shs4.4 billion and municipal wards Shs450 million, empowering households through farming, trade, and value addition.

Despite these gains, Mukono’s urban voters shifted in 2021, with the National Unity Platform (NUP) winning key positions, including the district chairperson and most parliamentary seats. This has fostered a disconnect, hindering full alignment with national development priorities.

With elections on January 15, 2026, Mukono must strategically partner with President Museveni. Electing him alongside a strong NRM team—MPs, LC5 chairperson, and councillors—would empower the district to bargain effectively for its share: expanded industries, better roads, water systems, health centres, schools, and jobs across its vast structure.

Mukono’s needs are clear amid urbanization and youth growth. NRM candidates should unite around demanding equitable national resources for quality amenities.

A good evangelist recruits new members to their flock. NRM leaders in Mukono must emulate the legendary fishers of men, actively recruiting fresh talent and broadening the party’s base. The original NRM thrived as a mass movement on consensus and inclusivity; today, it must shed inward-looking tendencies and defensiveness toward newcomers. In recent years, losses of key figures like Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, and Dr. Sheila Amanio Draville have fractured rather than strengthened the party.

Equally critical is galvanizing silent supporters. In 2021, Mukono had 355,275 registered voters, but only 191,329 valid votes were cast (53.85% turnout), with President Museveni receiving 48,062 votes against the opposition’s strong showing. Over 160,000 registered voters stayed home—many likely Museveni sympathizers discouraged by past experiences. These absent voices represent untapped potential. NRM structures, alongside security agents, must reassure them of a peaceful, fair process, encouraging turnout through door-to-door mobilization and community dialogues.

President Museveni’s January visit is ideal for renewal: heal primary wounds, reconcile factions, recruit diversely, and mobilize dormant voters. A vibrant, inclusive NRM can turn the tide.

On January 15, Mukono should vote for partnership and progress. Re-elect President Museveni, provide him a united NRM team, and bring out every supporter. Through recruitment and mobilization, we can deliver the numbers for victory, securing Mukono’s deserved infrastructure, opportunities, and prosperity.

Mike Ssegawa is a veteran journalist and Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kassanda District.