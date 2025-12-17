The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has today flagged off the NRM mobilisers, ghetto youths, Busoga Women Leaders Association (BWELA), and Busoga Rural Development Agency (BURUDA) members from 3 districts of Iganga District, Jinja City, and Jinja District to start ground mobilisation from door to door to make sure that NRM performs better than it did in the previous presidential election.

Minister Babalanda cautioned NRM leaders in the region and mobilisers against political fights and appealed to them to work together and support each other.

“It portrays a very bad image when our party leaders’ fight each other, yet we are children of the same house, NRM, and same father, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. We need to unite, and that’s when the community will benefit from us as leaders,” She said

The minister also stressed the 7 gains of the NRM under the NRM manifesto 2026-2031 and appealed to mobilizers to popularize the message to the electorates wherever they go, and these included:

Peace and Security: She noted that establishing and maintaining national stability, law, and order is the major NRM foundation for all other development.

Development and Infrastructure: The minister informed mobilisers that building economic and social infrastructure, including roads, electricity, railways, health centres, and schools, is the unforgotten, depending on the historical journey.

Wealth Creation: “The NRM government has shifted households from subsistence farming into the money economy through programmes like Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and the Parish Development Model (PDM),” she said.

Job Creation: Minister Babalanda noted that the NRM government is focusing on job opportunities, particularly through industrialisation, agriculture, skilling and artisan enterprises.

Service Delivery: “Improving the quality and accessibility of public services such as health (e.g., immunisation, fighting drug theft) and education (e.g., UPE/USE, curriculum reform),” she said

The minister also noted that many Ugandans are offering services to earn a living, citing the example of the boda-boda sector, hotels, and private health centres, among others.

Market Access: “The NRM government has built several markets in different regions and also emphasises free access to markets in the East African community.

East African Federation: “The NRM government under the able leadership of the old man with a hat, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has promoted regional integration and advocated for political federation within the East African Community to provide larger markets for Ugandan products,” she said.

She appealed to the NRM leaders and mobilisers in Busoga to jealously defend the NRM gains with party spirit as they advocate for more.

“The NRM government under the able leadership of H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is trying hard to make sure that we increase the household income; that’s why that was the Youth Livelihood Fund, OWC, NAADS and now PDM, Emyooga and other programmes. All these programmes were aiming at fighting poverty. Let us embrace these programmes and utilise them very well and come out of poverty.”

Minister Babalanda rallied support for H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and urged the mobilisers to maintain the position of the party by giving full support to the NRM flag bearers.

“I kindly request you vote NRM; that is when we shall be able to advocate for more development and protect our gains as Uganda acquires a qualitative high middle-income status.

These meetings included the Commissioner of RDCs Eastern Region, Col. Dhamuzungu, the whip of RDCs in Busoga, Gulume, Richard, area RDCs; and NRM leaders in the respective districts.