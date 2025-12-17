Many readers have asked why I focus on presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine). According to political theorist Dr. Yusuf Serunkuma’s article of December 10, 2025, in The Weekly Observer, Bobi Wine is described as “the leading opposition candidate.” This naturally attracts the attention of any intellectual interested in Uganda’s politics.

To clarify the purpose of this article, let me begin by sharing insights from my recent visits to rural areas of Uganda. I observed that Kyagulanyi’s messages have not resonated strongly with rural communities. Slogans such as “We are in a struggle,” “protest vote,” “New Uganda,” and “Tick the Umbrella” carry significance in urban centers but have limited impact in villages, where voters tend to respond more to concrete policies and practical benefits.

During my visits to villages in Karamoja and Bushenyi, I asked several youths whom they planned to vote for. Their immediate response was Museveni. They cited his concept of “protecting the gains” and demonstrated an understanding of its implications—something they did not associate with Kyagulanyi’s abstract slogans. This presents a significant challenge for Kyagulanyi: while his ideas energise urban supporters, they are often too vague or theoretical to appeal to rural voters, who prioritise tangible improvements in education, livelihoods, and security. Without clear explanations of how his vision translates into real-life benefits, his message is increasingly perceived as irrelevant.

This disconnect has broader implications for Uganda’s political landscape. Despite his popularity in some towns, Kyagulanyi struggles to establish a solid rural base, giving Museveni a persistent advantage in regions where the majority of Ugandans reside. This is why I continue to argue that if elections were held this December, Kyagulanyi might not secure more than 28 percent of the vote. Effective messaging is a crucial factor in political success, and Kyagulanyi’s failure to adapt his slogans to rural realities may hinder his chances in the 2026 election.

On the other hand, Museveni has mastered the art of packaging and delivering ideas that rural voters understand and trust. Initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) resonate with everyday concerns, reinforcing his influence in rural Uganda. For Kyagulanyi to expand his support beyond urban areas, he must translate his slogans into clear, actionable policies that address rural needs. Without this connection, the “New Uganda” vision risks remaining an urban phenomenon—leaving a significant portion of the electorate unconvinced and strengthening Museveni’s advantage in the countryside

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com