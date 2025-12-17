The Office of the President yesterday launched the Strategic Plan, Service Delivery Standards and Client Charter in an effort to strengthen public sector performance, enhance transparency and reaffirm the institution’s commitment to serving the citizens of Uganda with excellence.

During the launch held at Kabira Country Club, Kampala, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda said the three instruments were not merely administrative documents but a public commitment, a social contract between the Office of the President and the citizens of Uganda defining what services they deliver, how they deliver them, and within what timelines.

“As you may be aware, the Client Charter sets out the services offered by the Office of the President, the standards citizens should expect and the responsibilities of both the Office and the public. It reflects His Excellency the President’s call for a Government that is transparent, accountable, and close to the people,” she said.

“By clearly defining service expectations, timelines and feedback mechanisms; the Charter strengthens trust between citizens and Government. It empowers Ugandans to demand quality and timely services, while guiding the Office to deliver with consistency, integrity, and efficiency values at the core of the President’s vision for a people-centred public service.”

The Minister further explained that working hand in hand with the Charter, the Service Delivery Standards translate these commitments into measurable expectations for staff across all Departments.

“They promote efficiency, professionalism, and ethical conduct—pillars of effective governance that His Excellency continues to champion. By ensuring uniform and predictable service delivery, these standards reinforce the President’s message that the Government must serve the ordinary Ugandan with discipline, diligence and excellence,” she noted.

“Together, the Charter and the Standards provide a unified framework that strengthens our internal operations and supports a results-oriented culture that places citizens and National priorities at the centre of public service.”

Ultimately, Hon. Babalanda disclosed that the Vote Strategic Plan provides the strategic foundation for implementing the other two instruments. She said it outlines the office’s priorities, resource needs, and performance indicators over the next five years while aligned with the National Development Plan, Government policy direction, and the President’s focus on improved governance and accountability.

“The Plan provides a clear roadmap for programme supervision, security and intelligence coordination, citizen engagement, institutional strengthening, and effective oversight of public administration. Ultimately, it ensures that every action taken by the Office of the President contributes to the President’s mission of securing Uganda’s future through stability, prosperity, and efficient service delivery.”

Furthermore, Hon. Babalanda said today’s launch is a reaffirmation that the Office of the President is committed to greater openness; measurable performance; efficiency in service delivery; and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

“It reflects our determination to lead by example in public administration and to set the standard for the rest of Government,” she said.

“I therefore call upon all Departments, Directorates, and Agencies under the Office of the President to integrate these tools into their daily operations. Let them guide your planning, service delivery and decision-making.”

Hon. Babalanda also called on Office of the President field officers, specifically the Resident District Commissioners, to familiarize themselves with these three documents to ensure that service delivery standards are upheld within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“As you are aware, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is a strong champion of effective service delivery through initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and other poverty alleviation programmes. This year, H.E. the President traversed the entire country to assess the progress of the PDM, during which several gaps were identified,” the Minister stated.

“Consequently, the Resident District Commissioners, who are mandated to monitor government programmes, must rise to the occasion and take decisive action, especially as we launch these three documents. This is how we can safeguard and consolidate our gains.”

The Deputy Head of Public Service and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Theopista Mary Wenene lauded the Office of the President for being exemplary to other government institutions.

“The preparation of the Strategic Plan, Service Delivery Standards and Client Charter is indeed leadership by example. I congratulate you upon this achievement,” she said.

Dr. Wenene also delivered assurance from the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet to the Office of the President and other government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in promoting the implementation of Strategic planning and service delivery standards to ensure efficiency and effective service delivery in the country.

“All MDAS are required to have Strategic Plan, Service Delivery Standards and Client Charter as a call to renewed action of government institutions to contribute to the national development agenda,” she noted.

The Secretary-Office of the President, Haji Yunus Kakande said the event marks not only the unveiling of key institutional instruments but also the reaffirmation of the Office of the President collective resolve to strengthen leadership, accountability and service excellence within the public service of Uganda.

“It symbolizes a moment of renewal for the Office of the President, an opportunity to reflect deeply on our constitutional mandate, our national responsibilities and the aspirations of the citizens we serve,” he said.

Haji Kakande said the three documents unveiled today carry profound meaning for the Office of the President and for the country and they have been aligned to the fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV) whose goal is ; “Higher household incomes, full monetization of the economy and employment for socio-economic transformation” and they will be pursued under the overall theme of “Sustaining industrialization for inclusive growth, employment and sustainable wealth creation”.

“The strategic plan provides a clear and ambitious roadmap for enhancing the effectiveness, visibility and impact of our work. It aligns our priorities with national development goals and reflects our determination to drive excellence, innovation and integrity in all areas of our mandate. The plan will provide strategic direction for the office in the next five years of NDPIV,” he said.

The service delivery standards on the other hand provide a structured framework aimed at enhancing the quality, efficiency and accountability of public service delivery in Uganda whereas the Client Charter is our covenant with our clients who include cabinet, Parliament, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the NRM party, local governments, media, academia, private sector, all citizens of Uganda, among others.”

Haji Kakande explained that the Charter therefore stands as a bold and transparent affirmation that the citizen is and must always remain at the centre of public administration.

“Together, the three documents strengthen the foundation of a more responsive, people-centred and result-oriented Office of the President.”

Haji Kakande further appealed to stakeholders and staff to embrace the three documents not as documents but as guiding principles; not as administrative tools but as instruments of information.

Haji Kakande further requested the Deputy Head of Public Service and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet to consider adjusting the retirement age of medical doctors, saying that they retire at 60 years when their services are still highly needed by the country.

“I’m now 67 years old but I don’t think anyone including you the Hon. Minister doubts my capability,” he said.

In conclusion, Haji Kakande called upon the attendees to vote President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the forthcoming general elections for more development in the next term of office.

The Undersecretary Office of the President, Mr. Emmanuel Walani said the Office of the President gathered symbolically to re-affirm a shared commitment—to provide the required transformational leadership in Public Policy Management and Good Governance for Uganda’s National Development and the citizens whom they serve.

“Over the past months leading up to the preparation of our Strategic Plan; Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards; we have taken a hard and honest look at our environment, our performance, our aspirations; our resource outlook; our risks; our SWOT; and the needs of the people we serve – with one question in mind… How shall the Office of the President avoid doing things in a manner of Business as Usual,” he said.

“I would like therefore, to sincerely thank everyone who contributed their insights, expertise, and constructive challenge throughout this process to ensure that this Plan is robust; comprehensive; grounded in evidence, shaped by insight, and guided by our shared purpose – to deliver measurable outcomes that support national priorities and improve the lives of our people.”

Mr. Walani added that the strategy and the commitments they promise to deliver to their clients, are not solely owned by the top Management Team at Office of the President alone; It belongs to all stakeholders.

“Every team, every Unit, every section, and every individual has a part to play in bringing this Strategy to life. Strategy only matters when it is translated into action—into the decisions we make every day and the way we respond to those we serve,” he said.

Mr. Walani further stated that the current operating environment is evolving rapidly in the face of e-government services and the job of a Public Servant is facing an increasing demand for transparency, efficiency, digital transformation, and service excellence—often in the context of constrained resources and complex risks.

“This Strategic Plan acknowledges these realities and responds with a clear, disciplined, and forward-looking approach – which in turn will provide a coherent framework to guide decision-making, resource allocation, and performance measurement for the Office of the President.”