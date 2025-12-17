President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today held a campaign rally at Bukuya Town Council grounds, Kassanda District, where he urged residents to avoid voting opposition politicians, explaining that they cannot deliver effective services to the people they lead.

Addressing supporters who braved heavy rains to attend the rally, President Museveni presented the NRM Manifesto and highlighted the seven key contributions the NRM has made to Uganda over the last 40 years, beginning with peace. He noted that while many African countries are grappling with conflict, Uganda has enjoyed four decades of stability because the NRM rejected politics of sectarianism based on religion, tribe, gender, or age.

The President said development is the second major contribution of the NRM, explaining that it covers both economic and social infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, schools, and health facilities.

He cited major road projects including Myanzi–Kiboga–Mubende and Busunju–Kiboga–Lwamata, and revealed plans to upgrade the Myanzi–Kassanda–Kiboga road.

However, he attributed delays in some projects to leaders elected by the people who fail to prioritise national development programmes.

On electricity, President Museveni said Kassanda has registered progress, though some sub-counties are still not connected. He reiterated the NRM’s plan to extend electricity to every sub-county. He expressed concern over poor water access in Kassanda, saying the district is lagging behind others partly due to electing leaders who do not effectively follow up on service delivery.

Touching on social services, the President reaffirmed the government’s policy of ensuring at least one government primary school per parish and one government secondary school per sub-county, pledging support to areas still lacking these facilities.

President Museveni further emphasised wealth creation as the third pillar of the NRM , noting that while infrastructure benefits everyone, wealth creation starts at the household level. He encouraged residents with small landholdings to adopt the four-acre model and engage in the recommended seven agricultural enterprises to improve household incomes.

President Museveni also highlighted job creation as another key NRM contribution, explaining that employment opportunities mainly come from commercial agriculture, industrialisation, services, and ICT. He urged urban youth to take advantage of skilling centres to acquire practical skills and start their own businesses.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Central Region, Hon. Haruna Kassolo, thanked the President for the visible development in Kassanda despite its status as a relatively new district.

Kassanda District NRM Chairperson Dr. Michael Bukenya pledged 90 per cent support for President Museveni and the NRM in the forthcoming elections, admitting that voters made mistakes in the previous polls which they are determined not to repeat.

He raised concerns over electricity distribution, noting that some areas have transformers without power, and appealed for the establishment of a technical school to equip the district’s growing youth population with skills.

Dr. Bukenya also highlighted persistent land conflicts in Kassanda and requested a dedicated land fund to address the challenge.