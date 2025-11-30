As the world prepares to mark World AIDS Day this Sunday December 1st, parliamentary candidate Grace Paddy Kirya Wanzala is urging constituents in Butembe County in Jinja district to remain vigilant about the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

With the disease still prevalent globally, Wanzala who subscribes to the opposition FDC, emphasizes the importance of awareness and education, particularly among the youth arguing that HIV/AIDs is blind to any sectarian color and so everyone must join hands.

He described reckless and misleading statements that encourage people to “enjoy life” despite the risks as “death traps.”

Wanzala urged students, especially those on their long holiday, to avoid behaviors that could put their lives at risk, such as fornication and promiscuity.

He cited the Bible, specifically Ecclesiastes 11, which encourages young people to enjoy their youth but also warns that they will be judged for everything they do.

Wanzala’s message comes ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, a global event aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, promoting education and prevention, and honoring those who have lost their lives to the diseases especially STDs including HIV/AIDS.

Wanzala also expressed concern that some individuals are misled by the availability of anti-retroviral therapy (ART), leading them to engage in multiple and reckless sexual escapades.

He urged the people of Butembe and Busoga to prioritize their health and well-being encouraging them to positively contribute to nation0building activities while they are healthy and alive.

He also uses the occasion to encourage and challenge parents and guardians to be exemplary to their children saying the conduct and behavior of some parents are so disgusting.

Wanzala cites the current trend of indecent mini skirts and shorts won by some women while others adorn themselves in very transparent dresses which leave no room for doubt that they are not better than sex workers.

The national celebrations for World AIDS Day in Uganda for 2025 will be held in Bushenyi District, specifically at the Kizinda Market Grounds.

His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni, currently in western region for his campaign trail is expected to be the Chief Guest.

Bushenyi was selected to host the event to boost local awareness and intervention efforts, as the district has an HIV prevalence rate higher than the national average.

The theme, as announced by the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) is “Building a Sustainable HIV Response to End AIDS as a Public Health Threat by 2030,”

In 2024 the theme was “Accelerating Interventions to End HIV/AIDS by 2030,” while the global theme focused on ending inequalities.

History of World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day was first observed on December 1st, 1988, by two World Health Organization public information officers. The day aims to unite individuals and communities in the fight against HIV, honor those who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses, and promote awareness about the disease.

HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

Uganda has over years made significant progress in combating HIV/AIDS, becoming the first African country to reverse its HIV epidemic.

However, the disease remains a major public health challenge. According to recent statistics, 1.4 million people in Uganda are living with HIV, with an adult prevalence of 5.1%.

Uganda has also recorded 52,000 new HIV infections and 17,000 AIDS-related deaths.

Status of HIV in Africa:

Africa is disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS, with 65% of the global total of people living with HIV residing in the WHO African Region.

Eswatini has the highest HIV prevalence rate in the world, at 23.4%, followed closely by South Africa and Lesotho. Other countries with high HIV prevalence rates in Africa include Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.