Some readers may wonder why I am focusing on political commentary during this period, but the reality is simple: Uganda has entered a crucial political season. With presidential voting set for January 15, 2026, national discussion has narrowed to two main figures—President Yoweri Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. Writing as a civil society worker who engages with academic ideas and public issues in an age shaped by the Internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI), I ask a critical question: Is “Protecting the Gains” undermining Bobi Wine’s political agenda?

This question is particularly significant in a politically charged moment like this.

Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula of the Centre for Critical Thinking and Alternative Analysis reminds us that such an inquiry “requires critical thinking, critical analysis, and critique.” While Bobi Wine’s supporters—especially urban youth—often dismiss concerns raised about the broader Kyagulanyism movement, it is important to acknowledge that Museveni’s message of “protecting the gains” still resonates deeply with many Ugandans, particularly in rural areas and sections of the urban electorate.

“Protecting the Gains” has been consistently communicated by President Museveni, as highlighted by the State House Presidential Press Unit (PPU). The message emphasizes several themes:

Peace and stability maintained by the NRM (PPU, 27 November 2025)

Rejection of sectarian politics based on tribe and religion (PPU, 28 November 2025)

Development and wealth creation as key pillars of continuity (PPU, 29 November 2025)

This narrative challenges Bobi Wine’s ability to present a clear alternative. His political message revolves around three ideas—the “struggle”, the “protest vote”, and “New Uganda”. However, for many voters, these concepts appear to compete with one another rather than forming a coherent agenda.

Even politically informed citizens may struggle to determine which message defines NUP’s strategy today. Is the party still emphasizing the struggle? Is the protest vote the priority? Or has the focus shifted to New Uganda? This lack of clarity risks weakening both Bobi Wine and his message.

It is therefore reasonable to argue that Bobi Wine’s political agenda is being undermined—not only by the NRM’s campaign strategy but also by President Museveni’s consistent, disciplined, and easily comprehensible message of “protecting the gains.” In a political season driven by narrative power, clarity may ultimately determine the outcome.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com