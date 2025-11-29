Government Policy Analysts have called for increased stakeholder engagement across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective implementation of policies passed by the government.

This call was made on Friday 28th November, 2025 during the closure of a four-day forum for Government Policy Analysts held at Mbale Resort Hotel in Mbale City. The forum, organized by the Office of the President, ran under the theme: “Fostering Confidence through Professionalism, Transparency and Accountability in the Public Service.”

Ms. Hafsa Namirembe, the Acting Assistant Commissioner for Policy Analysis at the Office of the President, acknowledged that although Uganda has strong policy frameworks, more deliberate stakeholder engagement within MDAs is needed to ensure successful implementation.

According to Ms. Namirembe, involving all relevant actors in the policy development cycle significantly reduces the likelihood of failure.

Mr. Moses Mulengani, the Assistant Commissioner for Strategic Coordination at the Office of the Prime Minister, identified inadequate funding in the policy-making process as a major obstacle to effective implementation.

He stressed the importance of timely disbursement of funds at every stage of policy formulation and development.

Mr. Mulengani further urged policy analysts to translate the knowledge acquired from the forum into practical action plans within their respective MDAs, noting that this would enhance evidence-based decision-making in government.

On the other hand, he commended the Secretary Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande for not only organising the forum and many other initiatives for growing the cadre.

“I’m confident that in his able hands, the future of the policy analyst cadre can grow brighter by the day,” he said.

“I want to acknowledge the department of policy development and capacity building, for their continuous stewardship and capacity building efforts which has greatly supported the policy analyst cadre and the broader public policy function in the government.”

On the other hand, Mr. Mulengani reminded the policy analysts that they are heroes whose work is pivotal in policy management and ensuring effective service delivery to the people of Uganda.

“I urge you to continue investing passion and commitment to your work in order to always excel in the service.”