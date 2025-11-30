Stakeholders from Busoga and Bukedi sub-regions have strongly condemned the brutal killing of ASP Emma Bagenda, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Ntawo Police Station in Mukono district.

Participants including senior police officers, religious and opinion leaders, politicians, media representatives, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and electoral Commission officials unanimously condemned the killing of ASP Bagenda stating that no one in uniform who dedicates their life to fighting crime and saving others should lose their life in the line of duty.

The incident occurred on 24th November, 2025, when the now deceased ASP Bagenda and his colleague, Police Constable Jackson Kiyingi, responded to a reported armed robbery along Nakabago road.

Unfortunately, according to reports, the suspects shot Kiyingi, stole his AK47 rifle, and fatally shot Bagenda whose lifeless body was recovered the following day

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) organized a dialogue at Continental Hotel in Iganga, where stakeholders expressed their condolences and condemned the act.

Farouk Nyende, the head of Bell Avenue West based-UHRC Jinja Regional office that covers the traditional Busoga and Bukedi, was among those who denounced the killing.

“…on my own behalf and that of UHRC, we condemn the brutal killing of ASP Bagenda, and we call upon the police authorities to swiftly investigate this heinous act and bring the perpetrators to justice…” Nyende remarks.

The Rt Rev Paul Hannington Suubi, the Bishop of East Busoga diocese, stated that taking a human life is not only criminal but also sinful, as life and death belong to God.

“…the loss of life is a tragedy and we pray for the soul of the deceased officer and speedy recovery of the wounded colleague urge the police to remain steadfast in their duty to protect and serve the community…” said Bishop Suubi.

Drawing parallels from the Biblical account of Abel’s murder by his brother Cain, driven by jealousy and frustration, Bishop Suubi urges Ugandans to shun sinful acts that invite God’s wrath and legal consequences.

He stresses the importance of living righteously and promoting peace and harmony in the community.

Bonabye Kamadi the director in charge of Research, Education and Documentation (RED)at the UHRC headquarters in Kampala Bonabye Kamadi made a passionate appeal to police officers to remain calm amidst provocation.

“…you hold immense power with the uniform and arms and it is essential to maintain professionalism, since your power is delegated by the President and you have sworn to protect lives and property, you are custodians of laws and order and your conduct should reflect this responsibility…”, Kamadi emphasized.

While this incident could be viewed as an isolated one, it is concerning that the population in Uganda is increasingly displaying disrespect and hostility towards police officers, unlike the military who are often feared due to their lethal arsenal.

In recent months, several police officers have been killed by civilians which highlights the growing trend of tensions between the law enforcement and the public.

According to Farouk Nyende, the dialogue themed Human Rights and Electoral Democracy in Uganda was part of a series of others that are on going in the 12 UHRC regions nationwide aimed at fostering inclusive, peaceful rights-based electoral processes in the two sub regions.

He also says the dialogue was intended to raise awareness on human rights standards and their application during the electoral processes and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders to mitigate electoral violence and human rights abuses and violations.

Uganda Police Force Mandate and Powers.

The Uganda Police Force is established and empowered by the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995, under Articles 211, 212, 213, and 214. The Police Act provides for the structure, organization, and functions of the police force.

According to the Act, any person who willfully obstructs or resists any police officer charged with the execution of their duty commits an offense and is liable to a fine or imprisonment.

Penalties for Standing Against the Police.

Any person who obstructs or resists a police officer in the execution of their duty can face a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand shillings or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both.

Use of Force by Police

According to the Uganda Police Act, a police officer may use a firearm against a person charged with or convicted of a felony who escapes from lawful custody or against a person who uses force to prevent their lawful arrest.

Regarding the law on killing a law enforcement officer, the Uganda Police Act emphasizes the protection of police officers in the course of their duties.

Any person who kills a police officer while performing their official duties can face severe penalties under Ugandan law. Specifically, the law provides for the protection of police officers and other public officials from harm or threats.