Dubai, UAE – The 9th Uganda–U.A.E Convention 2025 concluded successfully in Dubai, drawing Ugandans from across all Emirates for a vibrant gathering that celebrated unity, patriotism, and collective progress. Organized under the leadership of Vice National Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Uncle Michael Nuwagira (Toyota), the convention reaffirmed the commitment of Ugandans abroad to contributing to national development.

His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was invited as Chief Guest but was unable to attend due to prior national commitments. A government delegation represented him at the closing ceremony, commending the organizers for delivering a well-coordinated and impactful event that strengthened ties within the Ugandan diaspora.

The Honourable Minister for Presidency, Rt. Hon. Milly Babalanda, officially opened the convention on behalf of the President, setting a tone of cooperation, nationalism, and forward-looking engagement. The delegation received a warm welcome from Uganda’s embassy staff and members of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s PLU UAE team, led by the newly appointed Interim Diaspora Affairs Coordinator, Mr. Rutasharara Steven. The enthusiasm and hospitality of the Ugandan community reflected a strong commitment to national values and socio-economic development.

This year’s convention also marked a new chapter for PLU Diaspora Affairs, introducing fresh leadership under Mr. Rutasharara Steven. Minister Balaam Barugahara graced the occasion, reaffirming government support for Ugandans abroad and acknowledging the strategic role of diaspora communities in promoting Uganda’s development agenda. His unwavering dedication continues to inspire the diaspora and the youth, exemplifying how diligence, persistence, and patriotism can drive national transformation.

Guided by the vision of PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the convention emphasized unity, discipline, and peace. Gen. Muhoozi’s message highlighted plans to organize more diaspora conventions globally, aimed at promoting development, patriotism, national unity, and lasting peace.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Rutasharara Steven, the PLU Diaspora team reaffirmed six core objectives: promoting patriotism, fostering national unity, creating job networks, advancing community development, strengthening peace and security, and enhancing Uganda’s positive international image. These pillars were central to discussions on how Ugandans abroad can contribute to national progress.

Participants hailed the 2025 Convention as one of the most successful to date, thanks to the leadership of Uncle Toyota and the PLU UAE team. Cultural showcases, economic dialogues, and networking sessions strengthened connections among Ugandans in the UAE while reaffirming their commitment to Uganda’s development and cohesion.

As the convention concluded, the message was clear: Ugandans in the diaspora are a vital force for national transformation. With renewed energy, strengthened leadership, and continued guidance from Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, future conventions are set to unite Ugandans worldwide, fostering peace, patriotism, and sustainable development for a prosperous Uganda.