The minister for the presidency and NRM flag bearer for the Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has implored the NRM leaders to stop preaching politics of hatred.

According to Minister Babalanda, the NRM leaders should instead give a message of hope and unity to set up a good example for the young generation and consolidate the party’s strength to secure a victory in Budiope West.

She made the remarks today while meeting all NRM structures in Kidera Town Council at Kidera Town Council headquarters.

Minister Babalanda rallied support for the party chairperson, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and all the NRM flag bearers.

“As NRM, we must work together to push the ideologies of NRM and also protect the gains,” she said.

Minister Babalanda urged the participants to always put leaders on the checklist through their manifesto.

“Don’t trust leaders who just come before you to abuse others; let them tell what they are to do for you to transform the area, rather than insulting their opponents, ” she said.

“Personally, I have exhibited the true character of leadership through service delivery even before being elected to represent the people of Budiope West. I have handled every sector of service to try to transform this area.”

The minister also appealed to the NRM leaders to be the watchdogs of all government programmes to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in implementation.

Minister Babalanda is seeking her first term to represent the residents of Budiope West Constituency in the 12th legislative assembly.

The meeting was attended by the Buyende RDC, Komakechi Salim, Deputy and his assistants, all NRM structures from 32 villages that make up Kidera Town Council (30 representatives per village), youth representatives at the district level, and other area leaders.