KAKUMIRO, UGANDA: In a strategic move to accelerate Uganda’s journey towards a USD 500 billion economy by 2040, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa is championing a novel alliance with the country’s religious leaders, positioning them as frontline ambassadors for agricultural transformation. The initiative, which focuses on practical farm visits, aims to bridge the gap between national economic ambitions and on-ground farming practices.

The drive is rooted in a directive from President Yoweri Museveni, who months earlier met with religious leaders from the Kigezi region and urged them to become catalysts for economic change. Acting on this, Tayebwa is leading a series of learning tours, arguing that for Uganda to achieve agro-industrialization, it must first “get farming right,” especially in densely populated areas where land is scarce.

“This tour was inspired by a meeting H.E Kaguta Museveni held with Kigezi religious leaders a few months ago, where he urged them to become ambassadors of economic transformation,” Tayebwa stated, expressing deep appreciation for the clergy’s commitment.

The campaign’s first stop was the highly successful Kana Farm in Fort Portal City, a 1.3-acre enterprise owned by Mr. Nyakana Richard. The farm, which generates a net monthly income of Ugx 17.2 million and employs 15 people, served as a powerful case study. It demonstrated the immense potential of intensive, modern farming on small land holdings, a critical lesson for regions like Kigezi.

Tayebwa emphasized that religious leaders, who command immense respect and trust within their communities, are the ideal allies to learn, teach, and inspire a nationwide shift in agricultural practices. He believes their influence can extend beyond the pulpit, encouraging congregations to adopt profitable farming as a means of achieving both household and institutional sustainability.

“After this learning experience, we hope these leaders will return to their communities and spread the gospel of good farming practices from the pulpit, and start model projects in the churches and schools they oversee,” Tayebwa said. He added that this is also a pathway for religious institutions to generate their own income, reducing over-reliance on tithes and offerings.

The delegation, including the clergy, was scheduled to proceed to a second model farm in Kakumiro, owned by Member of Parliament Hon. Byamukama. The tour also includes an interaction on service delivery with the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, underscoring the government’s multi-pronged approach to linking agricultural development with broader governance.

This initiative signals a growing recognition within the Ugandan government that achieving its ambitious economic targets requires mobilizing all sectors of society, with the moral authority of the church now being harnessed to sow the seeds of a farming revolution.