Col. Nakalema rallies Kasese youth on peace and security 

The head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema Asizua has implored the youth in Kasese District to preserve the peace and security in Uganda which the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has ensured for the last 40 years.

“Christianity teaches us that true peace isn’t merely the absence of trouble but wholeness and the right relationship with God. Keep peace and stability in your country starting with your homes,” she said.

Col. Nakalema made the remarks on Friday 9th January, 2026 as a Chief guest at the Youth Convention of South Rwenzori Diocese, held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kasese District.

The event ran under the theme: “Anchored in Christ for Unity, stability and peace”, and it attracted over 10,000 youth.

Col. Nakalema also noted that the Christian perspective is that security is found not in wealth, power or human systems but in belonging to Christ.

“Jesus assures believers that they are held securely by God and can’t be separated from His love,” she noted.

“Christians find security in being children of God, loved, valued not for achievements but by His grace.”

Col. Nakalema further encouraged the youth to have faith in God, reminding them of her late father, Rev. Eriasafu Sserwadda whose faith in Christ made him overcome his challenges and became successful in his endeavors.

“My father had strong faith in Jesus. He always did what is right and obeyed authority. Me and my siblings are serving the nation because he raised us well and with faith,” she said.

“He taught us to believe in Jesus and always told us that we shall be able to dine with kings and queens. I have served and still serving H. E the President and he also visited my father years before he died. His life was never the same after that visit.”

Col. Nakalema also informed the young believers that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni are aware of their critical contribution to Uganda that’s why they are empowering them through various programs such as the Presidential Skilling project.

“What I have seen today is amazing, I want to thank you Bishop for this organization. Seeing this big number of the youth here, is a big statement. Thank you for mobilising the youth. The youth are our investors. You are great investors and your investments will transform lives in Uganda. You are already mobilised and will work for this nation to make it better,” she said.

“I want to thank H.E for prioritizing young people. H. E the President and Maama Janet know that I’m here and everything they do, they are planning for you.”

Drawing her example from Ephesians 6:17 (NIV) which states: “Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit, which is the word of God”, Col. Nakalema explained that salvation is what will make believers secure, peaceful and give them protection.

“All you need is to put on the helmet of salvation well. Our Lord Jesus is the way and the truth, the Commander of salvation,” she advised.

She also cautioned the youth against the negative effects of the current information age which is consumed through the new technology.

“However, know how to choose the information which is right for you,” she said.

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema underscored the importance of personal attributes such as obedience, teamwork, readiness, flexibility and timeliness in shaping someone’s future.

“Obey your leaders, work as a team and you must be ready all the time; ready to face your challenges and ensure that you are ready to move forward and be ready to be better all the time,” she advised.

“Be flexible, but be ready to change for the better and always be time conscious, lost time never comes back.If you have those five principles, Uganda will move forward.”

The Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese, Rt. Rev. Nason Baluku welcomed Col. Nakalema to Kasese and thanked her for her contribution towards the development of Uganda.

“Thank you very much for joining us,” he said.

He also prayed for Uganda’s stability and President Museveni for a healthy life and success in forthcoming elections.

“I pray that all of you put on the helmet of salvation,” Bishop Baluku said.