First Lady Janet Museveni Commissions UVTAB assessment Centre

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The first Lady and Minister of education and sports Janet Museveni alongside the state Minister for higher education JC Muyingo has commissioned the newly constructed eight storeyed Uganda vocational and technical assessment board headquarters at Kyambogo in Kampala to serve as a national skills assessment centre.

The newly constructed facility will bring together all UVTAB staff who have been working from different offices into a single purpose built assessment centre and all services under one roof.

With the new facility UVTAB is expected to deliver faster and higher quality service to clients as a result of integrating various assessment processes and activities while reducing administrative costs to the taxpayer and UVTAB.

While commissioning the facility the executive secretary of UVTAB Onesmus Oyesigye revealed that UVTAB is going to save sh 189 million annually in rental costs following the completion of the assessment centre.

” The commissioning of the the national assessment centre is a symbol empowering our learners will practical skills, said JC Muyingo the state minister for Higher education.

” It was very had for the government to house its own sectors but now it’s a milestone that we are rebuilding and all the honour and glory be to God,” said Janet Museveni.