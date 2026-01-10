Uganda Poetry Society Charts Bold New Path

Uganda’s poetry movement is rising because it has embraced active growth, unity, and collaboration — transforming quiet potential into bold cultural momentum.

. . .

I was eating lunch at a small restaurant in Kisumu just before Christmas when a quote painted on the side of a passing truck caught my eye: “Progress is not the absence of stillness; it is the refusal to let stillness become stagnation.”

The words struck a chord.

A critic might say the line captures a deeper truth about creative and cultural growth. Stillness, they would note, is not the enemy. Stagnation is.

True, we do not need constant motion to move forward; reflection and quiet seasons are part of growth. What matters is ensuring those pauses do not harden into fear, resignation, or loss of direction. True progress is an inner posture, the choice to keep one’s purpose alive even in moments of stillness.

In that sense, poetry grows out of silence that refuses to become stagnation. It is a philosophy of active stillness, the kind that prepares a community and a continent for its next rise.

This is exactly what is unfolding in Uganda and across East Africa today: a literary movement emerging from years of cultivation and now stepping boldly into visibility, structure, and regional influence.

That spirit of forward motion is what the Uganda Poetry Society (UPS) now embodies through its new collaborations and its commitment to nurturing talent across borders.

When I later shared the quote with my team, a Ugandan student from Kyambogo University added a reflection that stayed with me: “A people grow when they walk together; collaboration is the wind that carries their stories beyond their borders.” His words captured the essence of what UPS is building: an ecosystem where creativity thrives through shared effort, shared vision, and shared opportunity.

One of the Society’s most promising steps is its recent partnership with the Kampala Film School, a premier institution bringing poets and filmmakers into the same creative space.

In a world where artistic disciplines increasingly intersect, this collaboration recognizes that when Uganda’s artists join hands, their voices travel farther than any one drumbeat could. By merging the visual and the literary, UPS is opening doors for young creators to explore new forms of expression. After all, where poetry meets film, imagination learns to speak in two languages at once.

This year (March 2026) also marks the awarding of the Dr. Ivan Edwards Poetry Award, named after Dr. Ivan Edwards, a prominent Ugandan American physician, flight surgeon, and poet. The award is one of the largest poetry prize in East and Central Africa. With a total of USD 1,200, the award seeks to elevate emerging voices while honoring contributions to the region’s literary heritage. Its establishment positions the organization as a regional leader in nurturing poetic talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

Indeed, UPS is committed to nurturing Uganda’s literary talent and showcasing it to the world, much as the country proudly elevates its athletes in sports. At the helm are Mr. Philip Matogo, a respected poet and columnist, and Dr. Ampat Koshy, an accomplished poet and scholar. They are supported by a cadre of dedicated intellectuals ready to take on the challenge. The Society also carries enormous firepower in its patron – Prof. Timothy Wangusa, the celebrated poet, novelist, and former cabinet minister.

The theme for this year’s award, Unity, is both timely and symbolic. In a region shaped by diverse histories and identities, unity is not merely an ideal but a necessity. As one critic I know observed, “Unity is not a destination but a bridge we build word by word, story by story.” Through this theme, UPS invites poets to explore the emotional, cultural, and historical threads that bind communities together.

These initiatives reflect a broader truth about the power of collaboration. Collaboration is the spark that turns local talent into global light. By forging partnerships and creating platforms for emerging voices, UPS is helping Uganda’s creative community step confidently onto the international stage. Indeed, Uganda’s creativity was never small; the world simply needed a wider window to see it.

As the Society continues to grow, it does so with a clear understanding of its roots and responsibilities. In embracing new opportunities while honoring its heritage, UPS affirms a final truth: True progress is the courage to evolve without abandoning the roots from which its people emerge.

Through new partnerships, an expanded slate of programs, and a renewed commitment to unity, the Uganda Poetry Society is positioning itself as a central force in shaping the future of Ugandan literature and in carrying the region’s stories to wider audiences.

With firm strategic alliances and a landmark regional award, the Uganda Poetry Society has charted a decisive new path forward, underscoring the depth and ambition of the country’s literary community. The world would do well to pay attention.