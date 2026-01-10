Top 50 districts in Uganda with the highest number of voters

As Uganda gears up for the highly anticipated 2026 General Elections on January 15, voter registration has reached a record high of approximately 21.68 million citizens, marking a significant increase from previous cycles and reflecting growing civic engagement across the country.

Here are the top 50 districts ranked by the number of registered voters, based on the latest available 2026 figures:

1. Kampala – 1,570,441

2. Wakiso – 1,453,131

3. Mukono – 442,424

4. Kasese – 426,380

5. Tororo – 316,605

6. Ntungamo – 310,466

7. Luwero – 295,675

8. Mayuge – 276,078

9. Buikwe – 276,060

10. Kamuli – 269,596

11. Isingiro – 265,733

12. Kyenjojo – 241,913

13. Bugiri – 238,219

14. Mubende – 235,854

15. Kayunga – 233,794

16. Iganga – 220,152

17. Oyam – 219,226

18. Mityana – 214,627

19. Busia – 208,532

20. Kagadi – 207,731

21. Rukungiri – 204,231

22. Jinja City – 184,436

23. Kisoro – 180,836

24. Masindi – 179,516

25. Kakumiro – 173,538

26. Buyende – 170,855

27. Mpigi – 169,902

28. Mbale City – 165,323

29. Kanungu – 164,758

30. Serere – 162,586

31. Kyegegwa – 162,412

32. Lwengo – 162,221

33. Pallisa – 159,512

34. Rakai – 157,954

35. Sironko – 155,680

36. Kassanda – 155,097

37. Bushenyi – 153,993

38. Ibanda – 153,802

39. Sembabule – 153,320

40. Namutumba – 152,234

41. Kiryandongo – 151,088

42. Nebbi – 150,439

43. Zombo – 149,266

44. Kabale – 147,076

45. Masaka City – 145,506

46. Kikuube – 144,845

47. Butaleja – 142,473

48. Kumi – 140,849

49. Sheema – 139,249

50. Kole – 137,931

These numbers highlight the immense electoral weight of urban and peri-urban areas like Kampala and Wakiso, alongside strong participation in districts across the Eastern, Western, and Central regions.

With just days until polling day, this data underscores the importance of every vote in shaping Uganda’s future. Stay informed, exercise your right, and make your voice heard for a stronger democracy!