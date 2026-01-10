Top 50 districts in Uganda with the highest number of voters

As Uganda gears up for the highly anticipated 2026 General Elections on January 15, voter registration has reached a record high of approximately 21.68 million citizens, marking a significant increase from previous cycles and reflecting growing civic engagement across the country.
Here are the top 50 districts ranked by the number of registered voters, based on the latest available 2026 figures:
1. Kampala – 1,570,441
2. Wakiso – 1,453,131
3. Mukono – 442,424
4. Kasese – 426,380
5. Tororo – 316,605
6. Ntungamo – 310,466
7. Luwero – 295,675
8. Mayuge – 276,078
9. Buikwe – 276,060
10. Kamuli – 269,596
11. Isingiro – 265,733
12. Kyenjojo – 241,913
13. Bugiri – 238,219
14. Mubende – 235,854
15. Kayunga – 233,794
16. Iganga – 220,152
17. Oyam – 219,226
18. Mityana – 214,627
19. Busia – 208,532
20. Kagadi – 207,731
21. Rukungiri – 204,231
22. Jinja City – 184,436
23. Kisoro – 180,836
24. Masindi – 179,516
25. Kakumiro – 173,538
26. Buyende – 170,855
27. Mpigi – 169,902
28. Mbale City – 165,323
29. Kanungu – 164,758
30. Serere – 162,586
31. Kyegegwa – 162,412
32. Lwengo – 162,221
33. Pallisa – 159,512
34. Rakai – 157,954
35. Sironko – 155,680
36. Kassanda – 155,097
37. Bushenyi – 153,993
38. Ibanda – 153,802
39. Sembabule – 153,320
40. Namutumba – 152,234
41. Kiryandongo – 151,088
42. Nebbi – 150,439
43. Zombo – 149,266
44. Kabale – 147,076
45. Masaka City – 145,506
46. Kikuube – 144,845
47. Butaleja – 142,473
48. Kumi – 140,849
49. Sheema – 139,249
50. Kole – 137,931
These numbers highlight the immense electoral weight of urban and peri-urban areas like Kampala and Wakiso, alongside strong participation in districts across the Eastern, Western, and Central regions.
With just days until polling day, this data underscores the importance of every vote in shaping Uganda’s future. Stay informed, exercise your right, and make your voice heard for a stronger democracy!
