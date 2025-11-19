In an article published on November 17, 2025, in the Daily Express Uganda, Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula posed a critical question: “Is Bobi Wine evolving into a 21st-century idea in Uganda?” My answer is no—and, in fact, the Professor’s own arguments help illuminate why.

Prof. Oweyegha rightly observes that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, for nearly four decades, shaped every major sphere of Ugandan life—education, energy, health, infrastructure, and environmental management. Since 1986, his government has remained the principal provider of public services. Whether one praises or criticizes his governance, it is undeniable that many Ugandans have benefited from these interventions. This legacy explains why the consolidation and protection of these gains remain central to national debates.

The question, therefore, is not whether service delivery needs improvement—it certainly does—but whether Bobi Wine represents the kind of transformative, durable, and institution-shaping idea that can anchor Uganda’s 21st-century aspirations.

Here, I agree with Prof. Oweyegha’s observation that “some Ugandans are awed by him while others detest him.” Political polarization is normal, yet even among Museveni’s critics, many acknowledge his exceptional political longevity and unmatched capacity to mobilize the NRM nationwide.

It is plausible that some Bobi Wine supporters would still be excited to meet President Museveni, highlighting the enduring symbolic and political influence of the long-serving President. This reality challenges the notion that Bobi Wine is emerging as a dominant political idea in the country.

Prof. Oweyegha further notes that some of Uganda’s brightest minds “have cast Museveni like a god.” While the language may be dramatic, it reflects an important truth: governing a fragile and diverse nation requires deep engagement with seasoned policymakers, academicians, and civil servants. Museveni sits at the center of these networks, giving him structural influence that extends beyond personal charisma.

As Dr. Anthony Isabirye observes, for Bobi Wine to function as a political idea, he must build a durable network of people, practices, and institutional commitments—structures capable of surviving beyond his personal visibility or political survival (Isabirye, pers. comm.). Without such foundations, influence remains contingent rather than institutional.

In political theory, a personality becomes an “idea” when it shapes institutions that determine how a nation allocates resources, exercises power, and manages society (Oweyegha-Afunaduula, 2025). Bobi Wine, at present, has not crossed this threshold. His influence remains largely symbolic—personal rather than institutional, emotional rather than transformative. For these reasons, he falls short of becoming a 21st-century political idea for Uganda.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com