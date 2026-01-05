Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Who Is Really Wasting Time Under Museveni’s Regime: Kyagulanyi or His Supporters?

As Uganda’s presidential elections draw closer, political emotions are once again intensifying. This moment demands honesty—particularly to reduce the frustrations that may ultimately confront either Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine) or his supporters. Truth, however uncomfortable, must be confronted before expectations turn into disillusionment.

Political scholars have long examined how President Yoweri Museveni has remained politically viable for more than three decades. Daniel Patrick Moriarty (2023) observes that political scientists and conflict researchers have invested significant effort in analysing the institutional, ideologies , and patronage-based mechanisms that sustain Museveni’s rule. Similarly, Danson Kahyana (2024), in his article “Singing for a Revolution,” notes that Museveni is often “always assured of victory…,” regardless of opposition mobilisation. These insights raise a pressing question: who, under Museveni’s regime, is really wasting time—Kyagulanyi or his supporters?

One argument suggests that both Kyagulanyi and his supporters may be trapped in a political illusion. Evidence increasingly comes not from regime loyalists but from Kyagulanyi’s own base. In one speech, Kyagulanyi rhetorically asked ghetto youth why they were “dealing with Museveni’s men.” A young supporter responded online, bluntly stating that Kyagulanyi, now financially secure, was wasting their time while discouraging others from engaging those who control resources and opportunities.

Similar sentiments emerged during a campaign rally in Mbale. When asked whether Kyagulanyi could realistically connect them to people capable of solving their problems within five years, one youth responded that while earlier opposition figures like Nasser Ntege Ssebagala and Dr.Kiza Besigye struggled openly, Kyagulanyi was busy building connections with Museveni’s officials. “We love Kyagulanyi,” he said, “but we need connections with Museveni to develop.”

This frustration is captured in a Luganda phrase voiced by some youth: “Kadingo ali mu tukolamu ssente ffe tufe ye nga bw’aggaggawala”—meaning Kyagulanyi is busy making money while others suffer as he grows wealthier. Such statements signal a growing awareness among some supporters that their political time may be slipping away.

As Lydia Nakyeyune (2024) rightly argues, youth are not a threat but a resource. If Kyagulanyi has failed to channel this resource effectively, then after January 15, the new Museveni government must confront the challenge of engaging these youths productively.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com