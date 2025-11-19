Kampala, Uganda – The Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) has taken a major step towards elevating Uganda’s global tourism profile after its Board held a high-level strategic meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on November 18, 2025, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kampala.

The engagement signals a renewed push to deepen collaboration between the private tourism sector and Uganda’s diplomatic missions abroad, aligning tourism promotion with the country’s broader foreign policy objectives.

UTA President Mrs Yogi Biriggwa led the presentation, outlining the association’s role as the apex body for Uganda’s tourism private sector. She highlighted UTA’s mandate to advocate for favourable policies, foster public-private partnerships, and uphold high standards of professionalism and service excellence across the tourism value chain.

Mrs Biriggwa stressed the importance of capacity building for members to deliver exceptional visitor experiences, thereby strengthening Uganda’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.

The UTA delegation comprised:

– Isa Kato, Vice President (representing AUTO)

– Azhar Jaffer (UHOA)

– Aldrine Nankunda (USAGA)

– Evans Seruganya (NACCAU)

– Peter Kagwa (UACII)

Receiving the team, MOFA was represented by Permanent Secretary Mr Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, Ambassador Henry Mayega (Head of International Economic Cooperation), and Counsellor Florence Kyasiimire (in charge of Regional Affairs). The officials warmly welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to integrating tourism diplomacy into Uganda’s international engagements.

Permanent Secretary Bagiire underscored the critical role Uganda’s embassies and missions will play in engaging the diaspora, promoting domestic tourism overseas, and establishing clear communication channels with private sector players.

Key outcomes from the productive discussions include:

– Commitment to annual performance reporting on tourism-related diplomatic activities

– Increased emphasis on promoting regional and international travel, with special attention to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment

– Enhanced support for private sector delegations travelling abroad, including streamlined visa facilitation

– Joint efforts to develop and distribute high-quality, up-to-date promotional materials to all Ugandan missions

The Permanent Secretary urged UTA to intensify training programmes focused on service excellence, noting that closing existing gaps in promotional content at missions abroad remains a priority. He expressed confidence that stronger collaboration between UTA, MOFA, and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) will yield tangible results.

A landmark resolution was the agreement to form a tripartite coordination mechanism involving UTA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. This framework will focus on simplifying and accelerating visa processes—a vital move to make Uganda more accessible and competitive in the global tourism arena.

The meeting closed on a high note with congratulations to Uganda for clinching the prestigious Swiss Tourism Excellence Award 2025 in the “Natural Paradise” category at the recent Swiss International Holiday Expo in Lugano, Switzerland—a testament to the country’s growing appeal on the world stage.

This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment for Uganda’s tourism sector, promising greater synergy between private enterprise and government diplomacy to drive visitor numbers, revenue, and sustainable growth.

