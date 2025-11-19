Kampala, November 18, 2025 – A senior councillor from Nakawa Division has lodged a formal petition with President Yoweri Museveni, accusing Engineer Kairania Morris, the Deputy Director for Roads at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), of orchestrating corrupt practices that have allegedly caused the government a staggering financial loss exceeding Shs1.3 billion.

The four-page petition, dated November 17, 2025, and stamped “RECEIVED” by multiple high-level offices including the Office of the Prime Minister, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Inspectorate of Government (IGG), and KCCA itself, was authored by Hon. Arnold Mwijukye, a counsellor and vocal government critic. Copies were also addressed to the Vice President, Prime Minister, Attorney General, Minister for Public Service, and Secretary to the Cabinet, among others.

At the heart of the allegations is a road project in Kawempe under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area – Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP), a World Bank-funded initiative aimed at upgrading infrastructure across Kampala and surrounding districts. Mwijukye claims Eng. Kairania Morris has been “very busy doing everything possible to fail” a company named “Feleest”, which had been contracted to relocate National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) pipes as part of the works.

According to the petitioner, Morris threatened contractors and consultants, warning them of dire consequences if they proceeded with Feleest. He allegedly fronted another entity called ACT Company, forcing the re-award of the contract at an inflated price. “FELEEST quotation was ugx2.2bn against ACT Company which was ugx3.5bn making government lose over ugx1.3bn,” the petition states, describing the act as a clear case of corruption that warrants urgent investigation by the IGG and State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

Mwijukye further accuses Morris of manipulating procurement processes by appointing himself Chairperson of the KCCA Evaluation Committee, where he allegedly awarded jobs to companies that had bribed him. The petitioner claims Morris exerts “unnecessary pressure” on contractors to terminate valid contracts, creating opportunities for bribe-driven renegotiations. He also alleges Morris intimidates staff and contractors, even threatening to fabricate minor technical issues to derail projects unless his demands are met.

In a scathing assessment, the counsellor warns that Morris’ actions risk misleading the KCCA Executive Director, described in the petition as “a very good understanding lady who listens and gives good advice,” but who could be “misled” by such officers. Mwijukye praises Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda as “a very transparent lady whose objective is cohesion to the city,” urging her involvement to root out the rot.

The petition concludes with a plea to President Museveni to intervene and “do away with such people” to protect ongoing infrastructure gains and prevent further damage to the NRM government’s image. “These people have caused bad image to the NRM government and also have made NRM lose support because due to the few corrupt individuals they take it that the whole government is corrupt which is not the case,” it reads.

As of publication, KCCA has not issued an official response to the allegations. Eng. Kairania Morris (whose name appears in official records as Maurice Kairania or similar variations) could not be reached for comment. The GKMA-UDP projects, including utility relocations in areas like Kawempe, have faced delays in the past due to coordination challenges with utilities such as NWSC.

Watchdog Uganda has established that this is not the first time KCCA officials have faced graft accusations amid major infrastructure works, with previous scandals involving landfill management and road contracts drawing public outrage. Anti-corruption watchdogs have called for swift probes to safeguard taxpayer funds in the multi-billion shilling program.

The petition comes at a time when public tolerance for corruption appears to be waning, with recent protests and parliamentary scrutiny highlighting graft in public institutions. Whether this latest whistleblower complaint triggers arrests or reforms remains to be seen, but it underscores the ongoing battle against impunity in Uganda’s capital city authority.