Kampala, Uganda – The Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) has intensified its diplomatic outreach in Europe, paying a high-level courtesy visit to the Embassy of Sweden in Kampala as part of a broader strategy to expand market access and deepen partnerships with key source markets.

Led by UTA President Mrs Yogi Biriggwa, the delegation included Vice President Mr Isa Kato (representing AUTO), Secretary General Mr Mwanja Peter (UACII), and Mr Azhar Jaffer (UHOA). The team briefed the embassy on UTA’s mission to boost sector competitiveness, strengthen institutional capacity, and foster meaningful international collaborations.

Mrs Biriggwa underscored the critical role of joint initiatives in training, product development, and service excellence, emphasising that such partnerships are vital for empowering member associations and elevating Uganda’s tourism standards to global levels.

Sweden’s Ambassador, H.E. Maria Håkansson, warmly received the delegation and expressed strong enthusiasm for continued cooperation. She highlighted Sweden’s longstanding commitment to Uganda’s tourism sector through past and ongoing projects in reforestation, community-based tourism, job creation, digital transformation, youth and women skilling, and infrastructure development.

Key requests from UTA included:

– Easier visa facilitation for Ugandan operators travelling to Sweden

– Greater market access and participation in Swedish travel expos

– Support for product diversification and joint marketing efforts

– Training Ugandan guides in the Swedish language

– Collaborative efforts to address restrictive travel advisories

The discussions concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with both sides pledging to sustain and expand their partnership. The Swedish Embassy commended UTA’s proactive approach and reaffirmed its readiness to support the sector’s growth.

This engagement forms part of UTA’s sustained diplomatic campaign—launched several months ago—to build bridges with European and American embassies in Uganda. The initiative is already yielding tangible opportunities, including smoother travel facilitation, stronger business linkages, and heightened international visibility for Uganda’s unique tourism products.

