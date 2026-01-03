President Museveni assures Buvuma landowners of compensation for oil palm project 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, has assured the people of Buvuma District that the government will fully compensate landowners who surrendered their land for oil palm growing.

The President who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni made the assurance today while addressing a campaign rally in Buvuma District.

He said that the money is available and the matter is now being handled decisively.

He explained that the long-delayed compensation would be resolved after careful verification to ensure that only rightful landowners are paid.

“On compensating the oil palm landowners, we are going to discuss who should be compensated and who should not. The money is there, but we must study the matter very carefully,” President Museveni said.

He disclosed that his legal team has already prepared a detailed report to guide the process.

“My lawyer has a report for me. I am going to study it, and we shall work on it immediately,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Shs24bn Set Aside:

Earlier, the NRM Vice Chairperson for the Central Region, Hon. Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, acknowledged that compensation for land acquired under the oil palm project has been a long-standing concern among residents.

Hon. Kasolo revealed that the government committed Shs24bn to compensate affected landowners, noting that Shs14bn has already been released.

“The money that has been released should go to the rightful landowners. Every person who surrendered land for oil palm growing will be paid fairly. No one will be left out,” Hon. Kasolo said.

He added that the government plans to establish an oil palm processing plant in Buvuma as part of the value-addition strategy to ensure sustainable incomes for farmers.

President Museveni reminded residents that peace has enabled development across the country, including in island districts like Buvuma.

“Everybody can see that we now have peace. We have development , roads, electricity, telephones, water, and internet,” he said.

Turning to the fishing sector, the President blamed the degradation of Lake Victoria on human activity rather than enforcement agencies, urging fishermen to take responsibility for protecting the resource.

“It is the fisheries that spoiled the lake. Don’t use the army as an excuse. The problem came from overcrowding and people entering breeding areas,” he said.

President Museveni recounted how Uganda once had a thriving fish export industry, warning that indiscipline nearly destroyed it before government intervention revived the sector.

He also pledged that the government will set up a fish processing factory in the district.

The President acknowledged that Buvuma remains the only district in Uganda not connected to the national electricity grid but assured residents that the government is addressing the challenge.

“We are working on it in two ways. One is using solar energy to generate electricity, and the other is extending power cables from Mayuge. I don’t know why it was delayed, but I have directed those responsible to report to me,” he said.

On infrastructure, President Museveni said roads in Buvuma, though limited by geography, deserve upgrading.

He also announced plans to upgrade Buvuma Health Centre IV into a district hospital, saying access to quality healthcare is critical for island communities.

President Museveni welcomed the growth of education facilities in the district, describing it as a sign of progress.

“There are now 20 government primary schools and 64 private primary schools. That shows development,” he said.

He added that Buvuma has two government secondary schools and five private secondary schools, reiterating the government’s plan to have at least one government secondary school per sub-county.

Comparing island livelihoods to those of Karamoja, the President emphasized the need for boarding schools to support families whose children are affected by fishing schedules.

“We need boarding schools. You take your child to school and go fishing without worrying,” he said, noting that First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Maama Janet had taken note of the concern.

On water access, President Museveni said the government has made progress but noted that more work is needed.

Out of 213 villages, 112 now have access to safe water, representing 53 percent coverage, with several piped water systems completed, rehabilitated boreholes, and new solar-powered schemes underway.

He also pointed to population growth as an indicator of stability and development.

“When Buvuma became a district, there were about 50,000 people. Now there are over 110,000. That shows progress,” he said.

As the NRM intensifies its nationwide campaigns, President Museveni called on the people of Buvuma to continue supporting the party, assuring them that outstanding issues , particularly compensation will be conclusively addressed.

The President also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Buvuma District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

On her part ,the First Lady urged Ugandans to remember the progress achieved under NRM over the past 40 years and to protect these gains by voting for the party and President Museveni in the upcoming elections.

She emphasized that citizens must acknowledge the role of God and the NRM in Uganda’s development.

“We have gathered here today to remember where the Lord has brought us from over the last 40 years. He has used the NRM to serve the entire country,” she said.

“As it was said to the Israelites, do not forget where the Lord has brought you from. Likewise, we as Ugandans must remember that God has used the NRM all these years, and He will continue to protect the gains we have achieved.”

Maama Janet urged the residents to support NRM candidates in the elections, linking their vote to the protection of national progress and future development.

“Everyone must remember that you have a responsibility to vote for the incoming government. Don’t assume victory just because we are a big crowd here. On voting day, make your vote count so that our achievements become reality and let us maintain peace,” she said.

Hon. Kasolo said,“Maama Janet, thank you for standing with the President and for coming to Buvuma. The people here are happy to welcome you.”

He also commended the President for the development interventions extended to the island district, particularly the oil palm project, which he said is already yielding results.

Hon. Kasolo noted that the first harvest of oil palm fruits was realised in October last year, marking a major milestone for farmers who embraced commercial agriculture under the project.

“This is a clear sign that the President’s vision is working. The oil palm trees are now producing, and our people are beginning to see the benefits,” he said.

The NRM chairperson for Buvuma District, Mr. Fred Wandera, commended the government for key infrastructure and livelihood interventions on the islands, while calling for urgent action on electricity, roads and social services to improve residents’ welfare.

Mr. Wandera thanked President Museveni for the modernised ferry services, saying they have significantly eased transport between the islands and the mainland, improving trade and access to essential services.

“The new ferry has transformed movement on the lake. Our people can now transport goods and travel with more ease and dignity,” Mr. Wandera said, noting that transport had long been one of Buvuma’s biggest challenges.

Mr. Wandera highlighted the impact of the Parish Development Model (PDM), describing it as a critical intervention for households transitioning into the money economy.

Buvuma District, which has nine sub-counties and town councils, 38 parishes and 213 villages, has a population of 110,832, according to the 2024 census.

He reported that the district has so far received Shs13.56bn under PDM, with Shs11.59 bn (86.2%) already disbursed to 11,756 beneficiary households.

“This programme is helping families invest in productive activities, but we still have many households to reach,” Mr. Wandera said.

Under the Emyooga programme, Mr. Wandera said Buvuma has 16 SACCOs with 8,018 members, which have collectively received Shs500 million to boost income-generating activities.

On health services, Wandera said all sub-counties have at least a Health Centre III, with Buvuma HCIV serving as the highest-level public health facility in the district.

Mr. Wandera said the government is implementing four large solar-powered water supply schemes in several villages, alongside new boreholes, borehole rehabilitation and additional piped water systems.

Under Water for production, he highlighted completed solar-powered irrigation schemes in Lwalwanda, Bowoya and Buvuma Town Council, which are supporting crop production and generating millions of shillings annually for farmers.

“These projects show what is possible when government interventions reach island communities,” Mr. Wandera said.

“What we now need is electricity and improved road infrastructure to fully unlock Buvuma’s potential.”

The rally was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.