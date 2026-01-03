SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Office of The President Summons Busoga NRM Sub-County Chairperson at Okello House

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, invites all Busoga NRM chairpersons at the sub-county level for a special meeting at Okello House tomorrow, Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

The Minister tasked the whip of RDCs in the Busoga Sub-Region, Mr Richard Gulume, and all RDCs in the region to coordinate the program and appealed to them to adhere to the schedule.

Minister reiterated to the NRM Chairpersons to gear up mobilisation in the few remaining days to elections to register victory of the NRM Presidential Flag bearer, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and all NRM flag bearers at various positions.

She cautioned leaders who engage in distorting money from NRM mobilisers.

“I want to appeal to the public to report all leaders who ask for kickbacks and commissions. These are the people who kill the party spirit”