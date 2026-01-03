U.S. Investors Eye Uganda for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production and Regional Exports

Uganda is continuously drawing interest from the United States of America (U.S.A)-based investors seeking to establish Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing facilities aimed at supplying both the domestic and wider East African markets.

The interest emerged during a high-level dinner held at a private mansion in the Mt Olympus neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which brought together U.S. investors, creators and business leaders.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, shared with the team of investors the different investment opportunities in Uganda, including the health, tourism, agro-processing, entertainment and communication sectors.

“My country is not just the pearl of Africa based on nature, but this description is reflected in all sectors. Our leadership has opened diverse doors for the diaspora and all interested investors to bring home their investments because we have a lot to offer, from affordable labour to favourable infrastructure, security and friendly tax policies, among others, making Uganda the best destination for investment.” Amb. Walusimbi told the gathering.

He added that the global African diaspora is not just citizens abroad: “You and your friends are our essential strategic partners in building the nation.”

One of the central proposals discussed at the dinner was the establishment of a Personal Protective Equipment manufacturing plant in Uganda. CEO/Founder of Gredale Apparel PPE, Greg Lorber, said that he is exploring working in conjunction with the Office of the President to develop a facility that would produce high-grade PPE in partnership with Maskco Technologies for Uganda and the wider East African region.

Lorber explained that the proposed project would be export-orientated, aligning with regional health supply needs and Uganda’s broader industrialisation agenda. He added that he plans to visit Uganda in 2026 to further assess the investment environment and explore partnership opportunities with the government and local stakeholders.

Following a tour of the PPE facility in Los Angeles by co-founder Dale Waters, Amb. Walusimbi said PPE manufacturing fits into Uganda’s strategy of reducing import dependence, strengthening the health sector supply chains and positioning local industry to serve regional markets. He noted that East Africa’s growing population and healthcare needs present a ready market for competitively produced medical supplies.

Walusimbi added that the government’s policy has shifted toward active engagement, with a focus on attracting investments that strengthen Uganda’s industrial base, expand exports and create sustainable employment.

Beyond PPE, the engagement showcased Uganda’s broader investment potential across creative industries, digital platforms and value addition, reinforcing the country’s appeal as a diversified investment destination.

During the dinner, TikTok’s Business Development Manager for Creator Partnerships, Meka Alozie, engaged Amb. Walusimbi on leveraging the TikTok creator economy to drive youth wealth creation. He explored initiatives aimed at equipping young Ugandans with skills to monetise content in music, sports and entertainment using digital platforms.

“Uganda has a vibrant and creative youth demographic,” Alozie said. “With the right guidance, tools and access to platforms like TikTok, young people can monetise their skills in music, sports, entertainment and beyond.”

He proposed structured programmes developed in conjunction with the Office of the President to train youth in audience growth, content monetisation and digital brand building. According to Alozie, such initiatives could complement industrial investments like PPE manufacturing by broadening income opportunities and supporting inclusive economic growth.

The discussions also highlighted opportunities in film, television and tourism promotion. Jason Vogel, a U.S.-based film and television executive who hosted the dinner, outlined plans to work with Uganda on productions that showcase the country’s culture, cuisine and tourist destinations.

“There is growing global demand for authentic African stories,” Vogel said. “By creating high-quality content in partnership with local talent, Uganda can attract tourism, promote culture and generate revenue while building a strong media industry.”

The engagement further featured a broad conversation with thought leader and educator 19 Keys, who shared his impressions of Uganda from his recent visit and reflected on possible areas of collaboration. He described Uganda as a country with immense but underutilised potential.

“Uganda is a country full of opportunities waiting to be harnessed,” 19 Keys said. “During my visit, I was impressed by the energy of the people, the creativity of the youth and the untapped potential in sectors ranging from manufacturing and technology to arts and education.”

He emphasised that Uganda presents a unique environment for diaspora investors to collaborate with local talent and institutions, noting the government’s openness to partnership.

“What stood out to me is that the government is open to partnership,” he said. “There are real avenues for co-creating projects that benefit both the country and investors.”

The discussions attracted a cross-section of influential figures from business, sports, media, and the digital economy. Among those in attendance was Austin Hurst

Managing General Partner of Hurst Capitol, LLLP, Fred Kerley, a two-time Olympic medalist and world champion in the 100-metre dash, Meka Alozie, the Business Development Manager for Creator Partnerships at TikTok, Greg Lorber, the Chief Executive Officer of Gredale PPE, Kelly Forstmann, the Founder and Managing Member of Forstmann Company, and Jacory Daniels, the Vice President for Talent Relations at Wealth Garden Entertainment.

Ambassador Walusimbi concluded the engagement by extending a formal invitation to the investors to visit Uganda, assuring them of direct facilitation through the Office of the President to help translate discussions into on-ground partnerships.