President Museveni pledges new road links to decongest Kampala, cracks whip on PDM theft as intensifies campaigns in Greater Mukono 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged continued investment in road infrastructure in Mukono District and surrounding areas as part of a broader strategy to decongest Kampala city, improve the movement of people and goods, and support economic transformation under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

Addressing a massive campaign rally at St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Naggalama Grounds in Mukono District on Friday, January 2, 2026, President Museveni stated that the government is prioritizing the construction of alternative road corridors that bypass Kampala to alleviate chronic traffic congestion in the capital.

The President, who is also the NRM flagbearer for the 2026 presidential election, was accompanied by the First Lady and the Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, senior party leaders, Cabinet ministers, and NRM mobilizers from the Buganda region.

President Museveni said heavy traffic entering Kampala from Mukono, Wakiso, and other surrounding districts has necessitated a shift in infrastructure planning, with emphasis on outer ring roads and inter-district connectors.

“We need roads that allow vehicles to avoid Kampala city altogether,” President Museveni said.

“Because of the heavy traffic, we want most of the cars to pass on roads outside Kampala, instead of all traffic being forced to go through the city.”

He said the government has already invested heavily in major highways and will continue upgrading strategic road links connecting Mukono to neighbouring districts.

“We started with major roads like Kampala–Jinja, which has been repaired several times, and we are doing it again. We have already completed the Mukono–Kampala section, and we shall finish the remaining part from Mukono to Jinja,” President Museveni said.

The President listed additional roads that have either been completed or expanded to improve regional connectivity, including the Kayunga–Kangulumira–Jinja road, the Mukono–Katosi (Bakunja) road, and the Kayunga–Baale–Galiraya road.

“These roads are all part of our plan to improve transport and trade while reducing pressure on Kampala,” he added.

Earlier, Mukono District NRM Chairperson Hajji Haruna Ssemakula raised concerns over persistent traffic congestion along the Mukono–Kampala corridor and appealed for more feeder and connecting roads.

He specifically cited the need for the Misindye–Kiyunga–Naggalama–Zirobwe road, which he said would provide an alternative route for motorists and traders.

In response, President Museveni assured residents that such roads are already included in the government’s infrastructure plans.

“The road mentioned by the NRM chairman is in our plan. We need roads connecting Mukono to places like Zirobwe, Seeta, Namugongo, and Nansana, so that traffic does not have to pass through Kampala.”

He also reflected on the changing dynamics of the Northern Bypass, noting that urban expansion has overtaken earlier planning assumptions.

“We worked on the Northern Bypass, thinking Kampala would remain south of it. But Kampala expanded beyond it. The Northern Bypass is now the central bypass,” President Museveni observed.

PDM theft in Mukono:

Beyond infrastructure, the President expressed concern over widespread complaints of mismanagement and theft of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Mukono District, allegedly involving parish officials and SACCO committee members.

President Museveni said while the government has ensured the release of funds to grassroots communities, some local leaders are diverting the money meant for household wealth creation.

“The money is there. I am sending it, and it is reaching the villages,but some people are diverting it.”

He urged residents to take responsibility by actively participating in parish SACCO meetings and holding leaders accountable.

“You are the ones who elect these leaders. If SACCO leaders elected themselves without a general meeting, that is illegal and easy to verify,” President Museveni warned.

He revealed that the PDM National Coordinator Hon. Galabuzi Ssozi would be dispatched to investigate whether PDM committees in Mukono were lawfully elected.

However, the President criticised what he described as apathy among sections of the youth, accusing some of prioritising leisure over civic engagement.

“You may find that a general meeting was called, but you didn’t bother to attend, especially you, the youths,” he said.

“I also need the vibe, but first, I work, I study, I defend the country. After those three, then I can have the vibe,” he added, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

He warned that disengagement from leadership processes would undermine the country’s future.

“We, the elderly, shall go to heaven. You will remain here in your country. So you must know how to defend it,” President Museveni said.

Official statistics show that Mukono District and Mukono Municipality, comprising 97 parishes, have cumulatively received Shs34.59 billion under the PDM programme.

Out of this amount, Shs28.52 billion (82.4%) has been disbursed to 31,248 beneficiary households.

Using the rally to sell the NRM manifesto, candidate Museveni outlined what he described as the seven key contributions of the ruling party to Uganda’s development, starting with peace.

“Peace is our first contribution,” President Museveni said. “It comes from our ideology of non-sectarianism, which enabled us to build a strong national party that unites all Ugandans.”

On education, President Museveni said Mukono has significantly benefited from government investment. The district and municipality currently have 220 government primary schools, 962 private primary schools, 25 government secondary schools, and 270 private secondary schools.

“This is a good sign that Mukono has benefited a lot in education,” he said.

In the health sector, President Museveni noted that Mukono’s 18 sub-counties include one hospital, one Health Centre IV, and 17 Health Centre IIIs.

He announced plans to upgrade several facilities, including Kigogola HCII to HCIII in Kasawo Sub-county and Kimenyedde HCII to HCIII in Kimenyedde Sub-county. New HCIIIs will also be constructed in Katosi and Namataba Town Councils.

Regarding water coverage, President Museveni said access to clean water in Mukono stands at 96%, with 591 out of 610 rural villages connected to safe water sources.

Completed projects include a solar-powered piped water scheme in Kapeeke Village, serving about 2,400 people, and the Kabembe–Kalagi–Naggalama Water Supply Project, benefiting 130,000 residents.

Eight additional piped water systems serve over 45,000 people across areas such as Mbalala, Nakifuma, Kasana, Namagunga, Luraggwe, Koome, and Nakanyonyi.

President Museveni also emphasised that infrastructure and social services alone are insufficient without household wealth creation.

“Do not be blindfolded by development,” he cautioned. “Look into your home and assess how you stand economically.”

He revisited the Four-Acre Model, first introduced in the 1996 NRM manifesto, which allocates land for coffee, fruits, pasture, and food crops, complemented by backyard poultry, piggery, and fish farming for those near the wetlands.

“Let everyone do something to chase poverty out of their home,” President Museveni urged.

Dismissing claims that the government should be the primary employer, President Museveni said Uganda has only 480,000 government jobs against a population of nearly 50 million.

“Jobs are in commercial agriculture, manufacturing/artisanship, services, and ICT,” he said.

He cited Johnson Basangwa of Jeka Poultry Farm in Kamuli, who earns about Shs20 million daily from egg production and employs 300 people.

President Museveni also highlighted industrial parks such as Sino-Mbale, employing 12,000 workers, and Namanve Industrial Park, with 273 factories employing over 24,000 people.

On her part, Maama Janet thanked residents for turning up in large numbers and urged them to vote for NRM candidates in the upcoming polls scheduled for January 15, 2026.

“Your vote for NRM is your contribution to building Uganda, a country your grandchildren will be proud of,” she said.

NRM First National Vice Chairperson Alhajji Moses Kigongo echoed the call, urging voters to support a party that understands Uganda’s past and future.

“Someone who does not know where he comes from cannot know where he is going,” he said.

NRM Second National Vice Chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among praised government efforts in industrialisation, noting that factories in Mukono are helping to address unemployment.

Mukono District and Municipality have a combined population of 929,224, according to the 2024 census.

By 2025, registered voters had risen to 442,422, an increase of 87,147, with polling stations increasing from 619 to 960.

NRM leaders described Mukono as a strategic battleground and expressed confidence of improved performance in 2026.

ENDS