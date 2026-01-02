President Museveni tasks Kayunga residents to use their powers to hold leaders accountable, addresses Bakuku citizenship concerns 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, has today kicked-off his campaign trail in Greater Mukono where he tasked the residents of Kayunga District to use their power to hold leaders accountable and ensure effective service delivery in their area.

“What I’m telling you is that all the powers are within your hands. The NRM government gave you powers to elect LCIs, LCIIIs, LCVs and Members of Parliament to represent your interests,” he said.

The President who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni made the remarks today while addressing a campaign rally at Busaana Town Council grounds, Kayunga District.

According to President Museveni, when voters elect leaders, they have a responsibility to hold them accountable in that when they fail to fulfil their mandate, they vote them out.

“We are proposing ways of dealing with non-performing leaders,” he noted.

He challenged the electorate to vote for NRM leaders with the ability to monitor the implementation of government programs.

The President also challenged the people of Kayunga to fight poverty and create wealth through embracing government poverty alleviation programs, among other initiatives.

“I don’t want poverty in homes,” he asserted.

President Museveni warned against neglect of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds and tasked Kayunga residents to follow up with operationalization of the fund and report corrupt PDM officials.

On the other hand, President Museveni tasked the residents of Kayunga to locate free vast land for the establishment of an industrial park in the area in order to increase job opportunities for them, especially the youth.

He further unveiled job opportunity sectors fostered by the NRM government in aspects of commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

The President also emphasized the viability of skills training as a job creation avenue demonstrated by graduates of the Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hubs.

Furthermore, President Museveni instructed the NRM Secretariat to extract land legislation provisions by the Constituent Assembly that safeguard tenants from unlawful evictions by landlords. He tasked the residents to comprehend their land safety legal provisions to counter land grabbers and evictions.

He explained that the Constitution addresses all forms of land tenure and guarantees settlement for all including tenants without any disruptions.

President Museveni further addressed the citizenship concerns by the Bakuku community who claim to be denied passports by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He tasked Maj. General Apollo Gowa the Chief of Citizenship and Immigration Control to explain the different categories of Ugandan citizenship and redress the Bakuku community concerns.

On her part, Maama Janet called for unity and strengthening of grassroots mobilisation for all NRM flag bearers until polling day.

“We should ensure that on the 15th of this month, we all go out one by one, stand at that polling station and vote for the NRM,”she said.

“Don’t forget your grandmother at home, she also has a vote. Help her to go to the polling station and vote on her own. Each one of us has a vote. Our vote is a brick that we put on the house of Uganda.”

The NRM first National Vice Chairperson Alhaji Moses Kigongo also warned “double faced” and indisciplined leaders to change their ways for the good of the party.

He also talked the people of Kayunga to vote for President Museveni and other NRM flagbearers for continued development in the area.

The NRM second National Vice Chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among highlighted development strides in Kayunga District accomplished by the NRM government including improved infrastructure in the area.

Mr. Moses Karangwa the Kayunga district NRM Chairperson read the district memorandum on behalf of the residents.