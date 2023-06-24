Very disturbing news coming in this morning is that former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Philip Wafula Ogutu has lost his wife.

Alice Wagula Ogutu, 61 went to be with the lord last night after battling cancer-related complications for over two years.

The news of Mama Aluce Oguyu’s demise was confirmed by Mr Wafula Steven who is a son of the deceased.

According to Mr Wafula, the deceased died at Three Rivers Hospital at Old Kampala in the city centre where she had been admitted a day ago following signs of deteriorating health.

” Mama was admitted to Theee Rivers Cancer facility following signs of ever-deteriorating health. It’s unfortunate that despite all the efforts by doctors, God had a different plan. May she rest peacefully.” crestfallen Wafula told Watchdog on the phone.

According to family sources, the deceased had battled life-threatening cancer complications for several years.

Last year, she was ferried to India where she was expertly treated for the cancer for nearly six months.

Upon her return, a pompous party was organised to celebrate her 60 years of living. Unfortunately, things never seemed to get better as she continued to grow weak.

At the start of this year, the deadly disease appeared to have taken its toll on the once-upon-a-time lively, lovely mother, and wife as she spent most of her time in and out of the hospital.

Before her final hospital admission on Friday from which she wouldn’t get up again, Alice had been confined to the sick bed for weeks though family were still hopeful she would make it out alive as she had usually done.

Philip Wafula Ogutu, the deceased’s husband is known for his years of expert service in the media industry in the top management of Daily Monitor.

In 2011, he was elected to represent Bukooli Central in the ninth parliament on th3 endorsement of the opposition outfit FDC. The veteran scribe would go on to become the leader of the Opposition in Parliament, a position he held until he was defeated in his constituency in 2016.