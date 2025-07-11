Ugandan jazz icon Isaiah Katumwa is set to mark an extraordinary milestone, 30 years of musical excellence, with a grand concert on July 20 at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The event, titled Isaiah Katumwa 30 Years of Jazz, promises not just a night of music, but a powerful celebration of legacy and the evolution of Uganda’s jazz scene.

In a press briefing a head of his much anticipated show, the jazz maestro shared his personal sentiments on life and reflected on his journey as a self-taught saxophonist who defied the odds and turned passion into global recognition.

His music, deeply rooted in African identity, smooth jazz influences, and Christian faith, has become a signature sound that resonates with audiences across the world.

Katumwa got emotional as he opened up about his humble beginnings, from picking up a broken saxophone with no teacher, to eventually collaborating with international greats such as Manu Dibango and Hugh Masekela.

“It all started with a dream and a desire to do something exceptional. This journey was never just about me, but about lifting others as I rise. That’s what legacy means to me,” Katumwa said, holding back tears as he acknowledged the young jazz talents he now mentors.

He also took a moment to appreciate his sponsors and partners, noting their support over the years is what has made this celebration possible.

Speaking at the event launch, Denise P. Nazzinda, the Premium Beers Manager at UBL

shared the brand’s excitement about the collaboration saying Tusker Malt’s partnership with Isaiah Katumwa is one built on shared values of consistency, craft, and legacy.

“30 years of jazz is ultimately three decades of classic and timeless musical memories. This is no small feat. Isaiah Katumwa’s story aligns perfectly with our brand philosophy because we both believe in taking time to perfect the craft. That’s why Tusker Malt is proud to be part of this celebration of musical craftsmanship at its finest,” she said.

Tusker Malt has long supported Uganda’s music scene, particularly through platforms such as Tusker Malt Conversessions, which spotlights artistry and musical depth. And while Katumwa hasn’t featured yet, Nazzinda hinted at the possibility.

“We would love to one day host Isaiah on our Tusker Malt Conversessions. His story and sound are exactly what we celebrate, which is authenticity, craft, and staying true to who you are,” she added.

With an all-star lineup including Michael Kitanda, Joseph Sax, Myko Ouma, Shaka Mayanja, and more, Isaiah Katumwa at 30 will be a powerful display of homegrown jazz excellence.