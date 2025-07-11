Kampala, Uganda | In a significant move to bolster regional security, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), hosted Lt. Gen. Issa Saif Al Mazrouei of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Gen. Y.K. Museveni Building, SFC Headquarters, today.

The meeting focused on enhancing Uganda-UAE military cooperation, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to regional stability and a shared defence vision. The discussions, marked by a ceremonial exchange of gifts—including a striking lion painting presented to Gen. Kainerugaba—underscore the deepening diplomatic and military ties. This alliance builds on a 2023 UAE-Somalia agreement, where Somali army recruits undergo Emirati-led training in Uganda, highlighting Uganda’s growing role in counter-terrorism efforts against groups like al-Shabaab.

The UAE’s strategic investments in Africa, including military outposts, aim to secure economic interests while supporting regional stability, according to a 2024 ISPI report.

However, the meeting comes amid controversy surrounding Gen. Kainerugaba, who has recently taken to X to voice outspoken political opinions. On May 2, 2025, he claimed opposition activist Eddie Mutwe was detained in his basement, threatening castration—a statement the Uganda Human Rights Commission deemed unlawful, ordering Mutwe’s immediate release.

This incident, alongside an ICC complaint over alleged UPDF human rights abuses, has sparked public debate about the military’s conduct. Photos from the event show a formal gathering of UPDF and UAE officers, symbolizing unity. As Uganda navigates its security challenges, this partnership with the UAE promises enhanced military capacity but also raises questions about accountability.